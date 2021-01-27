IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'KP said things about me and abused me': Former England batsman James Taylor accuses Kevin Pietersen of 'bullying' him
James Taylor and Kevin Pietersen(Twitter)
James Taylor and Kevin Pietersen(Twitter)
cricket

'KP said things about me and abused me': Former England batsman James Taylor accuses Kevin Pietersen of 'bullying' him

James Taylor, who made his debut for England in 2012 against South Africa, said he has all the respect for Kevin Pietersen as a cricketer but he can’t quite say the same about Pietersen as a person.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:00 AM IST

Former England batsman James Taylor has accused Kevin Pietersen of ‘abusing’ him and wanting ‘other people in the team’ in place of him in the Test side.

Taylor, who made his debut for England in 2012 against South Africa, said he has all the respect for Pietersen as a cricketer but he can’t quite say the same about Pietersen as a person.

“I was 21, making my debut, and there was so much noise. KP had obviously said stuff about me and abused me but when I heard about it… Usually when somebody’s abusing you or you’re being bullied at school your heart would sink because someone’s being nasty to you, and nobody likes that. But honestly, I didn’t care. Not in an arrogant way, but I’m really proud of myself,” Taylor told the Giving The Game Away podcast according to Sky Sports.

In that Test match in Leeds, Pietersen and Taylor had put on a 147-run stand for the fifth wicket to bail the hosts out of trouble against a quality South African attack. Taylor had scored a patient 34 on debut while Pietersen had slammed a swashbuckling 149.

Also Read | 'Virat was and will always be the captain of India Test team': Rahane

“Me and KP put on 150 or something like that. That was my first partnership,” Taylor said adding that his gritty innings was perhaps overshadowed by Pietersen’s brilliance.

“I like to think my innings got overlooked because he was so unbelievable and played that phenomenal innings which was one of the best innings you’ll see. Arguably, if he’d played to the situation he wouldn’t have played anything like that innings.

“It was a phenomenal innings against one of the best attacks and I just blunted it up the other end, tried to get him on strike, but nobody remembers that I was playing the situation.”

“I will never use it as an excuse, but people say I didn’t play more than initially because people thought I was too small. KP obviously jumped on that bandwagon and said stuff about me because he wanted other people in the team other than me,” said Taylor, who played 7 Tests and 27 ODIs for England.

Taylor said he never quite got along with Pietersen who always used to say things to him.

“I didn’t know KP. For some reason we never got on, not that I didn’t like him initially because I didn’t know him, he just took it on himself not to be a decent bloke to me or with me around for some reason.

“If Alastair Cook or Andrew Strauss had been going ‘that little James Taylor, he’s rubbish, he’s no good etc etc’ your heart would sink. But honestly, I had no feelings, nothing inside, because I didn’t respect him at the time because I’d seen how he was and what he’d been saying and how he’d behaved – I didn’t respect him as much as I should.

“As a cricketer – legend, brilliant, love watching him. But as a person at the time and what I saw I didn’t respect him that much so it didn’t hurt me as much,” Taylor added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
james taylor kevin pietersen
app
Close
e-paper
Rishabh Pant bats against Australia
Rishabh Pant bats against Australia
cricket

'The idea to promote Rishabh Pant at no. 5 came from Virat Kohli'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Speaking to India off-spinner R Ashwin in a video on his Youtube channel, India batting coach revealed it was Virat Kohli's idea to promote Pant up in the batting order.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane line up during the national anthems.(REUTERS)
India's Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane line up during the national anthems.(REUTERS)
cricket

'Virat was and will always be the captain of India Test team': Rahane

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:46 AM IST
After the series win in Australia, questions are going around if Virat Kohli should be replaced by Ajinkya Rahane as India's Test captain. On being asked about the same, Rahane said that nothing would change between him and Kohli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant was the toast of his team mates and the cricket world as India conquered Fortress Gabba.(Getty Images)
Rishabh Pant was the toast of his team mates and the cricket world as India conquered Fortress Gabba.(Getty Images)
cricket

INTERVIEW | 'Outside the ropes there's no fielder, why not go for a six?': Pant

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:51 AM IST
Gabba hero Rishabh Pant details his and India’s turnaround in the last Test, says going for victory was on his mind all along.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane Mohammed Siraj to the umpire as the game was halted after allegedly some remarks were made by the spectators on the fourth day of the Sydney Test(AFP)
Ajinkya Rahane Mohammed Siraj to the umpire as the game was halted after allegedly some remarks were made by the spectators on the fourth day of the Sydney Test(AFP)
cricket

Australia confirms India players subjected to racial abuse

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:05 AM IST
"CA confirms that members of the Indian cricket team were subjected to racial abuse," CA integrity chief Sean Carroll said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
James Taylor and Kevin Pietersen(Twitter)
James Taylor and Kevin Pietersen(Twitter)
cricket

'KP abused me': Former England batsman accuses Pietersen of 'bullying' him

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:00 AM IST
James Taylor, who made his debut for England in 2012 against South Africa, said he has all the respect for Kevin Pietersen as a cricketer but he can’t quite say the same about Pietersen as a person.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MS Dhoni and wife Sashi with Rishabh Pant(Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram)
MS Dhoni and wife Sashi with Rishabh Pant(Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram)
cricket

Rishabh Pant meets MS Dhoni after landing in India, Sakshi shares candid photo

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Rishabh Pant, who played a crucial role in India’s historic 2-1 series victory in Australia, met MS Dhoni and Sakshi a few days after landing in Delhi. Sakshi shared photos on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shardul Thakur celebrates
India's Shardul Thakur celebrates
cricket

'Thought it's time for a bouncer': Shardul on game-changing moment at Gabba

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:18 AM IST
India pacer Shardul Thakur revealed story behind the wicket that he believes started turning the game in India's favour at the Gabba in Melbourne.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Matthew Wade walks from the field after he was dismissed without scoring during play on day four of the fourth cricket Test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)
Australia's Matthew Wade walks from the field after he was dismissed without scoring during play on day four of the fourth cricket Test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)
cricket

Wade dumped from Australia Test squad for SA tour, Paine remains captain

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:16 AM IST
South Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey has been elevated to the test squad as backup gloveman for captain Tim Paine, and Queensland fast bowler Mark Steketee was also included.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Ajinkya Rahane gives instructions to teammates on day four of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 18, 2021.(AFP)
India's captain Ajinkya Rahane gives instructions to teammates on day four of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 18, 2021.(AFP)
cricket

Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur arrive in Chennai for England Tests

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:04 PM IST
The other Indian players, including skipper Virat Kohli, are expected to reach Chennai in batches on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of England head coach Chris Silverwood(REUTERS)
File photo of England head coach Chris Silverwood(REUTERS)
cricket

Confidence will go through the roof if England beat India, says coach Silverwood

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:44 PM IST
India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first and second Test will be played in Chennai, beginning February 5.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police remove a group of spectators from their seats after Mohammed Siraj of India complained to umpires of being racially abused during day four of the third test match between Australia and India at the SCG, Sydney, Australia, January 10, 2021.(via REUTERS)
Police remove a group of spectators from their seats after Mohammed Siraj of India complained to umpires of being racially abused during day four of the third test match between Australia and India at the SCG, Sydney, Australia, January 10, 2021.(via REUTERS)
cricket

CA tells ICC it couldn't identify those who racially abused players: Report

PTI, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:56 PM IST
'The Age' reported that the CA investigators "have cleared the six men ejected from their seats during the Sydney Test of racially abusing Mohammed Siraj."
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of former Indian captain MS Dhoni(Twitter)
File photo of former Indian captain MS Dhoni(Twitter)
cricket

Will be happy if I can be 5-10 percent as good as Dhoni: Ben Dunk

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Dunk might have drawn inspiration from Adam Gilchrist in his early years but the Australia rising wicket-keeper batsman wants to emulate Dhoni in his career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of left-arm spinner Nauman Ali(ICC/Twitter)
Photo of left-arm spinner Nauman Ali(ICC/Twitter)
cricket

Debutante Nauman Ali opens up on his long journey to Pakistan team

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Coming from a small town 'Khipro', a subdivision of the Sanghar division in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, Nauman is among a handful of players from the rural areas of the province to get a chance to play for the national team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow(Reuters)
File photo of England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow(Reuters)
cricket

After a rest, I'll be raring to go in India: Jonny Bairstow

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Bairstow, Sam Curran and Mark Wood were rested by the national selectors for the first two Tests beginning in Chennai on February 5
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP