Jasprit Bumrah's injury blow could finally turn Ranji star’s lifelong India dream into reality
Auqib Nabi, by all indications, has emerged as the front-runner to replace Jasprit Bumrah, a call that would end a frustrating stretch of being the bridesmaid.
Auqib Nabi has been in this position twice before in the last three months, the best domestic bowler in the country, standing right outside a Test squad door that wouldn't open. Both times, the selectors found a reason to look elsewhere. This time, the door may have swung open on its own.
Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss India's two-Test series against Sri Lanka, starting August 15 in Galle, after failing to shake off the left knee discomfort that first flared up during the ODI series in England. He hasn't bowled a single ball at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru this week, and the medical team has made it clear — full recovery takes priority over a rushed return. With Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep already unavailable, India's pace cupboard just got a lot barer heading into a series they can't afford to fumble in the World Test Championship cycle.
Auqib, by all indications, has emerged as the front-runner to replace Bumrah, a call that would end a frustrating stretch of being the bridesmaid.
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Why Nabi deserves this
The case starts with a season that had no business being this dominant. Auqib was the leading wicket-taker of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy with 60 wickets in 10 matches — the seventh-highest tally by any bowler in a single Ranji season, and third among fast bowlers. In fact, across the last two Ranji seasons, he picked up 13 five-wicket hauls, taking his two-year tally to 104 wickets. It was the engine room of Jammu & Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy title.
What stands out about Nabi's game is old-fashioned seam craft: a right-arm quick who isn't express pace but swings the new ball both ways, a skill that's become rarer as domestic pace attacks lean harder on raw speed.
That Ranji season should have made his India call-up a formality. Instead, when the squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan was picked in May, the selectors went with Gurnoor Brar as the reserve pacer and left Nabi out — a decision that drew immediate criticism.
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar didn't dodge the question when it came up. "At this point, we have gone with the three that we have picked. But there was certainly a chat around that. There is no doubt, he has had some incredible performances for Jammu & Kashmir," he said. Days later, after the backlash continued, the BCCI asked Nabi to join the Indian team training in Mohali for the Test, merely as a net player.
He got a fuller audition last month, playing in India A's two-match red-ball series in Sri Lanka — the same conditions the senior side will face in a few weeks. He picked up six wickets. It moved the needle, but not enough: when this Test squad was picked, Brar was preferred again, this time on the back of impressing across formats — seven wickets against Afghanistan and four in three matches in England in the ODI format, while also picking 10 wickets in the only India A game he played in Sri Lanka.
There's also a batting dimension working in Nabi's favour — a genuine all-rounder's balance rather than a pure specialist's game — and in the Ranji final, he also gave KL Rahul plenty of trouble, the kind of moment that tends to stick with selectors.
The bigger picture
Even if Nabi gets his cap in Sri Lanka, this is about more than two Tests. India have a Test tour of New Zealand in November and a home series against Australia still to come in this WTC cycle, and with Bumrah's fitness now a recurring theme rather than a one-off scare, the team will want more than a stopgap. They'll want to know if Nabi is a genuine long-term option in the pace reserves — not just the man who got a chance because someone else got hurt.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More