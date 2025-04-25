‘Woke’ California student rejects ‘dream’ NASA internship for this reason

A PhD student from California is going viral for rejecting her “dream” NASA internship for a “woke” reason. Daniela Lucas, who studies bioengineering at UC San Diego, recently shared a TikTok video announcing her decision to “decline the offer” for an internship in the space agency's Human Health and Performance program, New York Post reported. Daniela Lucas, a 26-year-old PhD student from California is going viral after rejecting a 'dream' NASA internship (TikTok)

California student goes viral for rejecting ‘dream’ NASA internship for this reason

In the clip, shared on the video sharing platform, Lucas explained that she decided to reject the opportunity, which she claimed was her “dream,” due to the Donald Trump administration.

“No one tells you how hard it is to reject an offer from your dream internship at NASA because of the current administration,” the 26-year-old wrote on the video that has since been making rounds on the internet.

“I worked years to receive this letter, just to have to decline,” she added. Lucas' shock move has sparked a debate, with social media users labelling her “woke” and “liberal.”

Ian Miles Cheong, the Other View podcast co-host, shared Lucas' TikTok video on X along with the message, “A young liberal woman turns down a NASA internship ‘because of the current administration.’”

Cheong's post has garnered over 1.4 million views, with netizens calling Lucas out. “Excellent now someone with a science and engineering agenda instead of an activist agenda will get it instead,” one user wrote.

“Go woke go dope,” a second user quipped. “If you are stupid enough to do that , then you don’t deserve to be working at NASA,” one more added. “I don't get it. Why not just take the internship? What does it matter whose is the White House?” yet another remarked.