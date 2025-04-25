‘I have kids…’: Meghan Markle on why she didn't film Netflix cooking show at her own home

Meghan Markle has finally revealed why she decided not to film her Netflix cooking show in her and Prince Harry's $14.65 million home in Montecito, California. During the Time100 Summit in New York City on Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex explained that With Love, Meghan was shot at a nearby home because of personal boundaries regarding her kids. This image released by Netflix shows Daniel Martin, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in a scene from "With Love, Meghan." (Netflix via AP)(AP)

Meghan Markle reveals why she did not film Netflix cooking show at Montecito home

In a conversation with Time CEO Jessica Sibley, Meghan addressed the backlash she faced for not filming her lifestyle series in her own kitchen. “When people say, ‘Why didn’t you [film in] your house?’ Well, I have kids coming home for their nap, and 80 people in the kitchen isn’t really the childhood memory I’d want for them to have,” the 43-year-old explained, Variety reported.

The duchess made the remark in reference to her two kids, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, whom she shares with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. She went on to say, “We were really fortunate to find something close by,” adding that drawing these boundaries for her family is how she “takes care” of herself.

With Love, Meghan was filmed at an $8 million farmhouse in Montecito, owned by philanthropists Tom and Sherrie Cipolla, according to Page Six. Following its premiere in March, the show was quickly greenlit for a second season, which has already been filmed. The next instalment is expected to premiere sometime in the fall.

During Wednesday's summit, Meghan teased a guest appearance by World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés in Season 2. Earlier this year, she and Harry joined Andrés to provide food and other supplies to victims of the deadly Los Angeles wildfires.