Prince Harry accused of ‘deliberately’ planning THIS trip to ‘annoy’ William, ‘Harry does get away with things that…’

A royal expert has accused Prince Harry of deliberately planning his Ukraine tour to annoy his brother, Prince William. Editor at Large of the Mail on Sunday Charlotte Griffiths told GB News that the Duke of Sussex "knows exactly how to push his brothers buttons.” Prince Harry accused of ‘deliberately’ planning THIS trip to ‘annoy’ William (AP/PTI, Andy Kelvin/PA via AP)

The outlet previously reported that Harry’s surprise visit to Ukraine has left Prince William angry with and frustrated at Palace officials, according to insiders, as the Prince of Wales was reportedly denied permission for a similar tour over security concerns. Harry met injured soldiers in Lviv last week, while William was denied permission to visit the war-torn country.

‘Harry does get away with things that William simply can’t’

"That's the kind of thing that would absolutely infuriate William,” Griffiths has now said. “And for all this talk about spare Harry grumbles that he was 'the spare' but William has found it so frustrating, and has done all his life, that Harry gets special treatment he’s never had.”

Griffiths continued, "Even little things, like on his wedding day Harry was allowed to have a beard, and William was furious about it because he wanted to have a beard too. And Harry does get away with things that William simply can’t. The other day, William went to Estonia because he couldn’t go to Ukraine. He obviously wanted to go to Ukraine, but he couldn’t for security reasons.”

"And I’m sure Harry I mean, he must plan these things. He must plan them to annoy his brother. I can’t help but think it’s deliberate. I honestly can’t see it any other way,” Griffiths added.

Harry previously claimed that William was jealous of him during the lead-up to his wedding to Meghan Markle as he got special permission from the Queen to sport his beard, and William did not. Harry wrote in his controversial memoir, Spare, that William “hated the idea of me enjoying a perk he'd been denied."

In the recent scenario, palace insiders said that William, who had "long-hoped" to visit Ukraine, was "rankled" by Harry's appearance there. Security officials reportedly "firmly rejected" the prospect of William’s visit to Ukraine, following which he expressed his frustration to Kensington Palace staff, who had urged him not to travel to the country.