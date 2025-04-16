Prince Harry’s surprise visit to Ukraine has left Prince William angry with and frustrated at Palace officials, sources have said, as reported by GB News. Harry met injured soldiers in Lviv last week, while the Prince of Wales was reportedly denied permission for a similar tour. Prince William ‘rankled’ by brother Harry’s latest move as it was something he ‘long-hoped’ to do, but wasn't allowed (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

Despite William being very eager to visit the war-torn nation, security concerns are believed to have stopped him. However, he visited Estonia last month, where he was seen wearing combat gear and a beret while meeting troops at a Nato base just 90 miles from Russia.

William reportedly took part in trench warfare training exercises. He also travelled in a Challenger 2 tank. The Duke of Sussex, on the other hand, toured the Superhumans Centre in Lviv, where he met people who were wounded since the war began in 2022.

Prince William ‘rankled’ by Prince Harry’s Ukraine visit

Palace insiders reportedly said that William, who had "long-hoped" to visit Ukraine, was "rankled" by Harry's appearance there. Security officials reportedly "firmly rejected" the prospect of William’s visit to the country. William reportedly expressed his frustration to Kensington Palace staff, who had urged him not to travel to the country.

Harry toured Ukraine days after appearing in London's High Court arguing that he and his family are unsafe to visit the UK without taxpayer-funded police protection. His barrister said in court that the prince’s "life is at stake" as his full taxpayer-funded security protection has been removed.

Royal commentator Adam Brooks recently told GB News that the Sussexes "do not deserve security" in the UK after their rift with the royal family. "I still believe that Harry and Meghan should have nothing to do with the Royal Family,” Brooks said. "They ripped it apart, they tarnished the reputation of the Royal Family around the world, and he can rot outside it. He doesn't deserve any security, in my opinion."

Sir Geoffrey Vos declared at the end of Harry’s hearing that the Court of Appeal's decision would be given in writing later. "Plainly we will take our time to consider our judgments," he added.