Prince Harry blasted for another cryptic accusation against royal family over security, ‘He becomes less popular…’

BySumanti Sen
Apr 13, 2025 02:31 PM IST

A royal writer has claimed that Prince Harry has come up with another cryptic accusation against the royal family after his recent court appearance.

A royal writer has claimed that Prince Harry has come up with another cryptic accusation against the royal family after his recent court appearance over security arrangements. Harry reportedly claimed that security officials told him there was a "deliberate attempt" to keep him and his wife, Meghan Markle, as working members of the royal family.

Prince Harry blasted for another cryptic accusation against royal family over security (AP Photo)(AP)
Prince Harry blasted for another cryptic accusation against royal family over security (AP Photo)(AP)

These comments were made by the Duke of Sussex after he attended a two-day legal proceeding where he challenged the UK Home Office about his security. He alleged that he was “singled out" for "unjustified and inferior treatment.” Harry told The Telegraph after the hearing that he was "exhausted and overwhelmed" by the legal action, and that his "worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case.”

Harry said he believes his security was removed as a means to "force them back into Britain and establishment life.” He added that he thinks this was done by making visits to the UK "more difficult and potentially unsafe" for him and his family.

‘Harry is frightened of his own security so he goes to a war zone’

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe slammed Harry’s claims as "bizarre.” "It seems to be this constant dialect from Harry if things aren't going his way, he plays the victim," Larcombe told GB News. "When this happens, he becomes less and less popular with the British public who used to adore him."

Larcombe said that the Duke’s security concerns seemed contradictory. "Harry is frightened of his own security so he goes to a war zone. That is slightly ironic, isn't it?" he said.

Harry believes that his father, King Charles, has the power to intervene in the security matter. Notably, Charles’ private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, sits on the Royal and VIP Executive Committee.

However, palace sources have dismissed the idea. "These are matters of security and government policy and, as usual, it would be inappropriate to comment or intervene on either,” a palace source said.

Harry "comprehensively lost" his case against the Home Office in February 2024. At the time, Mr Justice Lane ruled that the government's decision to remove his security was not unfair.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
