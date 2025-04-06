'I'm fed up': Prince Harry took shots at royal family during coronation, claims lip reader

Ties in the UK royal family have been strained ever since Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle resigned from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. Britain's Prince Harry left the UK soon after attending King Charles' coronation in 2023.(REUTERS)

According to a report by The Sun, tensions especially high at King Charles III’s coronation in May 2023 where one lip reader claimed that the prince shared harsh words against his family.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman has revealed that Prince Harry who sat next to his cousin, Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank, told him that he was "fed up."

“I’m fed up with the way they treat me. It’s not an ideal situation," Freeman claimed Prince Harry said.

Brooksbank replied, “It’s not the quiet life, is it?”

The lip reader claimed that Prince Harrya greed and said, “They don’t care. It’s an eventuality.”

Prince Harry vs the royal family

The lip reader has sepculated that the Duke of Sussex was targeting his father Charles, and his brother, Prince William in the chat. The two brothers have grown distant for many years now and Prince Harry revealed the royal drama that preceded his exit in his 2023 tell-all book, “Spare.”

The Sussexes also alleged in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey that the royal family was unhappy with their marriage. However, it is said that the couple has tried to make amends with King Charles.

Prince Harry returned to the UK for King Charles III’s coronation, marking his first trip back since Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. As a non-working royal, he did not wear his military uniform and was seated in the third row alongside his cousins. Meghan Markle did not attend the ceremony, choosing to remain in California with the couple’s two children.

Reports suggested that Prince Harry was invited to a private gathering after coronation but decline to attend and chose to head home. King Charles “genuinely quite disappointed that he didn’t stay”, sources close to the royal family had said.