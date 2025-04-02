Meghan Markle announces the launch of her lifestyle brand As Ever: ‘My heart feels so full’

Meghan Markle has finally launched her highly anticipated lifestyle brand, As Ever. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex took to social media to share photos of her brand's products, which include jam and honey. Meghan Markle has launched her highly anticipated lifestyle brand, As Ever(X/@Netflix)

“We’re live! Come shop the As ever collection I’ve poured so much love into. So excited to share this with you,” Meghan captioned her Instagram post, in which she also added that only “limited quantities” are available for “each seasonal drop.”

Hours ahead of the launch, the duchess shared a wholesome video of herself in the kitchen along with her mother, Doria Ragland, who tried out a dessert named after Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter, Princess Lilibet.

“Whipped up a special dessert with @nytcooking as we celebrate the launch of @aseverofficial today! Goodness is moments away,” she wrote in the caption.

“In the meantime, enjoy the recipe for our ‘Chantilly Lili’ — a delicious dessert named after our darling daughter. So so so good As special and sweet as she is,” the Suits alum added.

On her shop's official website, Meghan described the As Ever products as: “What began with a small pot of fresh fruit preserves, bubbling away in my home kitchen, has inspired this curated collection to bring surprise and delight to your every day.”

Meghan teased the first product of her brand last year when she sent out 50 jam jars to her close circle of friends and family. However, at the time, the name of her brand was American Riviera Orchard.

The As Ever collection includes raspberry spread, flower sprinkles, crepe mix, shortbread cookie mix, herbal lemon ginger tea, herbal hibiscus tea, herbal peppermint tea, and a limited edition wildflower honey with honeycomb.

In a Tuesday night post, Meghan extended her gratitude to the male members of her creative team. “Before our launch for @aseverofficial tomorrow, I can’t go to sleep without giving a huge thanks to the fellas who have been with me on every creative endeavor for over a decade+,” she wrote.

“We know I love my girl squad, but these boys have been part of my team for what feels like forever,” the Duchess of Sussex went on, adding, “Thank you for being the best partners through thick and thin. My heart feels so full.”