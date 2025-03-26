Gwyneth Paltrow sets the record straight on feud rumours with Meghan Markle

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow had recently caught the internet's attention with a new video where she was seen preparing a classic breakfast recipe. Many wondered whether she was throwing shade at Meghan Markle and her new cooking show on Netflix. The Academy Award winner has now shut down these rumours in a new video response, where she was seen hanging out with none other than Meghan herself! (Also read: Why fans think Gwyneth Paltrow is throwing shade at Meghan Markle) Gwyneth Paltrow responded to beef rumours with Meghan Markle via her Instagram Stories.

Gwyneth's response

In her new Instagram AMA session, Gwyneth was asked by a fan, ‘Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?’ To this, Gwyneth responded with a video of herself saying directly to the camera, “I genuinely do not understand this at all whatsoever.” Then she moved the camera to the other side of the table, where Meghan was seen sitting in a relaxed position, munching on a snack. She smiled and looked surprised as Gwyneth asked her again, “Do you understand this?”

Check out the fun video here:

About her cooking video

In her earlier post, Gwyneth was seen makeup-free and wearing cosy striped pyjamas to prepare her breakfast. She then went ahead to begin her day in the kitchen, putting a tray of biscuits in the oven for the recipe she calls “gluten-free buttermilk biscuits, not-so-perfectly cooked over-easy eggs, and crispy bacon” in the caption.

In Meghan's new show, each episode follows her as she prepares to welcome guests, both old and new, in the kitchen, garden, and even at the beehive. Some of the featured guests are Alice Waters, Roy Choi, and Mindy Kaling.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth will be seen next in Marty Supreme, in which she stars opposite Timothée Chalamet. Directed by Josh Safdie, the film is set to release in theatres later this year during Christmas.