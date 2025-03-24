Why fans think Gwyneth Paltrow is throwing shade at Meghan Markle

Gwyneth Paltrow showed off her culinary skills on Instagram over the weekend. In a video shared with her 8.7 million followers on the platform, the 52-year-old shared her take on a classic breakfast recipe. Fans lauded the Hollywood veteran as “genuine” for her relatable content, in which she is seen makeup-free and wearing cosy striped pyjamas. Fans believe Gwyneth Paltrow is throwing shade at Meghan Markle with her new cooking video(Gwyneth Paltrow/ Instagram, Netflix)

Gwyneth Paltrow accused of throwing shade at Meghan Markle with her new cooking video

The clip, which was filmed in her kitchen, shows Paltrow taking a sip out of her coffee mug to start a relaxing day. She is then seen putting a tray of biscuits in the oven for the recipe she calls “gluten-free buttermilk biscuits, not-so-perfectly cooked over-easy eggs, and crispy bacon” in the caption.

Paltrow hilariously does a flying kick and proceeds to kiss her dog before taking the baking tray out of the oven and cooking eggs on a stove. She finishes the video by showing off her breakfast—a plate of cooked eggs, bacon, biscuits, and marmalade.

Fans flooded the comment section to praise the Iron Man actress for her “relatable” video, comparing it to Meghan Markle's cooking and lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan. Paltrow's fans claimed that she was “throwing shade” at the Duchess of Sussex, who shares cooking recipes in her Netflix series.

“THATS how to be relatable, Meghan,” one fan commented. A second wrote, “Gwyneth Paltrow continues to throw shade & I’m here for it! No makeup in her actual kitchen!” while a third requested her to “be a dove and pop by Meghan’s place to show her how it’s done?”

However, several others criticised Paltrow for apparently taking aim at the duchess. “Ew. If you’re trying to throw shade at Meghan this is very déclassé and a not-so-micro aggression. What about welcoming someone to the lifestyle space & making room for others to thrive instead of being threatened and petty?” one wrote.