Meghan Markle is ‘underestimated’ in terms of influence, says Netflix chief Ted Sarandos amid backlash for her new show

Meghan Markle debuted her new show With Love on Netflix earlier this month. The show features honest conversations and personal tips, promoting creativity in cooking and gardening, while honouring Southern California's beauty. However, the show received mixed reviews from viewers, with even Meghan's father criticising it. In an interview with Variety, Netflix chief Ted Sarandos voiced his support for Meghan and said that she is ‘underestimated in terms of her influence on culture.’ (Also read: Meghan Markle's father criticises her Netflix show: 'She's faking it for cameras') Ted Sarandos spoke about collaboration with Meghan Markle.

What Ted said about Meghan Markle

During the interview, when Ted was asked about the partnership with Meghan's company through the new show for e-commerce sales, he said, “I think Meghan is underestimated in terms of her influence on culture. When we dropped the trailer for the “Harry & Meghan” doc series [in 2022], everything on-screen was dissected in the press for days. The shoes she was wearing sold out all over the world. The Hermès blanket that was on the chair behind her sold out everywhere in the world. People are fascinated with Meghan Markle. She and Harry are overly dismissed.”

‘It’s good for marketing’

He went on to add about the streaming service's plans with marketing techniques and said, “It’s good for marketing and branding. This is all expressions of fandom. I don’t really see us having theme parks, but I do see us having a lot of touch points with consumers like this. I admire the Topgolf model versus the Disneyland model, where people go more frequently through the year and you come back to check things out. We’re going to be much more part of our fans’ lives than going into Disneyland once every couple of years. And I’m not shitting on Disneyland.”

This is not the first time that Meghan has collaborated with Netflix. Harry & Meghan, a documentary series about their relationship, and their time as senior members of the British royal family, and their choice to relinquish their royal responsibilities, was also pushed by Netflix in 2022.

In Meghan's new show, each episode follows Meghan as she prepares to welcome guests, both old and new, in the kitchen, garden, and even at the beehive. Some of the featured guests are Alice Waters, Roy Choi, and Mindy Kaling.