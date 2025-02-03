Big blow for Harry and Meghan? Kim Kardashian turns her back on Sussexes, shattering hopes for partnership

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly suffered another blow as Kim Kardashian is believed to have turned her back on the couple at a time when they have been working hard to build their Hollywood career. Harry and Meghan produced a podcast and created several content for Netflix. However, in recent weeks, the Sussexes have been embroiled in controversy. Big blow for Harry and Meghan? Kim Kardashian turns her back on Sussexes (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni, AFP)

While Harry and Meghan’s Polo series was a flop, the couple were recently also subjects of a bombshell Vanity Fair article. Reports have now claimed that various A-list celebrities, including Kim, no longer want to work with Harry and Meghan.

‘She doesn't want to be associated with anyone that's controversial’

"Unfortunately, there's a perception that Meghan and Harry are a couple of real try-hards," an insider claimed, as reported by The Mirror. The source added that as a result, various celebs are said to "bristle at the mention of their name."

It previously appeared as though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were planning to partner with the Kardashian family. In April 2024, Meghan's mom Doria Ragland was spotted hanging out with Kim and Kris Jenner. Harry and Meghan also met with Kris during Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's vow renewal.

"As much as Kim respects her mum Kris' choice to support them, she doesn't want to be associated with anyone that's controversial unless they really are a great benefit to her," a source told Closer Magazine.

The insider added, "As far as she can tell, there's not much benefit to hanging out with the Sussexes."

These claims surfaced at a time when Meghan is reportedly planning a dinner date with Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian, as the Duchess of Sussex was impressed by Kourtney's work with Poosh. It is also believed that Meghan is a huge fan of Kourtney's Lemme supplements. “In a lot of ways, she and Kourtney are similar, they're both these granola types that are super devoted moms," a source reportedly said.