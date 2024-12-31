Menu Explore
Prince Harry ‘fostering contacts’ with his mother's side amid feud with royal family, expert claims

BySumanti Sen
Dec 31, 2024 01:21 PM IST

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry has forged a close bond with family members in the UK despite his rift with members of the royal family.

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry has forged a close bond with family members in the UK despite his rift with members of the royal family, including his father and brother – King Charles and Prince William. Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from working royal duties in January 2020, and now live in California with their children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

Prince Harry ‘fostering contacts’ with his mother's side amid feud with royal family, expert claims (REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo)(REUTERS)
Prince Harry ‘fostering contacts’ with his mother's side amid feud with royal family, expert claims (REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo)(REUTERS)

The last time William and Harry met was during their uncle's funeral in August. Eyewitnesses said the brothers did not speak to each other. Harry met his father in London after the King was diagnosed with cancer. However, since then, the Duke has reportedly not met any senior members of the family.

‘There is a big rift in the Royal Family, and there remains a big rift’

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News while speaking of the meeting between Harry and Charles, “It didn't make a whole deal of sense when they only met for half an hour the first time when he came over immediately.”

He added, “When the king meets David Beckham and not Harry, it speaks for itself. There is a big rift in the Royal Family, and there remains a big rift."

Back in May, Harry’s mother's side of the family, which includes his uncle Earl Charles Spencer, attended a 10-year anniversary event of the Invictus Games at St Paul's Cathedral. Fitzwilliam said that even though Harry’s relationship with the royal family is strained, he has a "closeness” with his mother's side.

Fitzwilliams said, “Harry is fostering contacts with the Spencers because they supported the Invictus service at St Paul's, and we know that there's contact there and closeness that there doesn't seem to be with the Royal Family except with Eugenie in Portuguese.”

Harry is believed to have a close bond with Princess Eugenie. In fact, Harry and Meghan recently even purchased a home in Portugal close to her property.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
