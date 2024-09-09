Meghan Markle ‘deeply regrets’ her behaviour towards royal family, believes her comments ‘have backfired’: report

It has been claimed that Meghan Markle "deeply regrets" the way she left the royal family in 2020 and her behaviour towards the members of the family. Meghan reportedly specifically feels remorse over the "royal racist controversy.” Meghan Markle ‘deeply regrets’ her behaviour towards royal family: report (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

An insider told Grazia Magazine that Meghan believes her comments "weren’t received in the way that she had expected and several of her comments have backfired.” "Meghan wanted the takeaway from their Oprah interview [in 2021] to be about her mental health, and I think Meghan regretted sitting down with The Cut [in 2022] because she provided endless commentary for her critics,” the source added.

‘It's much too late’

Royal biographer Angela Levin discussed the claims on GB News, claiming it is "much too late" for the Sussexes to regret what they did. "She deeply regrets how she behaved towards the royals, and she's very sorry about saying that they were racist,” Levin told host Nana Akua. "I don't know if I believe it, but in any case, it's much too late, isn't it? Everybody's learned that that was nonsense, and it's no longer listened to."

Levin also noted that Queen Elizabeth II was hurt by Harry and Meghan’s decision to step away and the claims they made after moving to America. "It was very, very cruel, and I think the Queen, when she had heard that, it was very painful for her,” Levin said. "Because the one thing the Queen wasn't was racist, in any way or any form."

Meanwhile, recently, former royal butler Grant Harrold also said that the queen would be "devastated" by the ongoing feud between her Harry and William. "The Queen would be devastated, there's no two ways about it,” Harrold said. "Part of me, although it's a terrible thing to say, I'm kind of glad in some ways that she's not here to see this, because this would absolutely break her heart."