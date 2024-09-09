Queen Elizabeth would be ‘devastated’ by Harry and William's feud, ex-royal butler says: ‘Family was everything to her’

A former royal butler has claimed that Queen Elizabeth II would be "devastated" by the ongoing feud between her grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry. The Queen died at her home in Balmoral two years ago, and the two princes have only continued to grow apart since then. Queen Elizabeth would be ‘devastated’ by Harry and William's feud, ex-royal butler says (REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool/File Photo, AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

"The Queen would be devastated, there's no two ways about it,” former royal butler Grant Harrold told GB News. "Part of me, although it's a terrible thing to say, I'm kind of glad in some ways that she's not here to see this, because this would absolutely break her heart."

Harrold said that Elizabeth always tried to ensure the royal family remained united, and recalled that her family was "her everything" until she died.

"Family was everything to her, which is why she used to always be very strict about the family being together for Christmas and Easter and big events and occasions. It was always said that she was upset if the family weren't together,” Harrold said.

‘I still hope that time is a healer’

Harrold was optimistic about a reconciliation between the brothers, and told host Dawn Neesom that "time is a healer.” He said he hoped the royal family would go "back to some sort of normality" in the days to come.

"I absolutely think is true, and I think the breakdown in the relationship between her grandchildren would deeply upset her,” Harrold said. "I still hope that time is a healer, and I'm not saying that Harry will return to royal duties, but I'm hoping for the family's sake that things will eventually go back to some sort of normality.”

"I'm sure wherever the Queen is, she'll be hoping and praying for the same,” he added.

On the second anniversary of the Queen’s death, Harrold also shared pleasant memories of his time within the royal household. "I'm lucky that I had the opportunity to know her, to work for her, and to spend time with her and her family,” he said.

He added, “We don't normally get upset about people that we don't know, but with the Queen, everybody felt that they knew her. And that was this remarkable gift that she had. Even if you hadn't met her, she still had some sort of way of impacting on everyone's lives."