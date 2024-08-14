Here's the latest royal who hopes to bring Prince William and Prince Harry back together

A source has revealed that Zara Tindall wants to help Prince William and Prince Harry make amends, days after reports claimed Princess Beatrice was “could act as a peacemaker” for the feuding brothers. Harry and William have remained distant ever since the Duke of Sussex stepped down from the royal family. Prince Harry flew more than 5,000 miles to see his father after King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. But he did not see his estranged brother, William, during a visit that lasted scarcely 24 hours. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

"Beatrice and Zara both want the royal family to be seen in the best possible light," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News. "Both have strong values and common sense. They are out of the maelstrom of William and Harry and are good at building bridges and calming situations."

Zara and Beatrice are close with both the brothers, and Turner thinks they can help in reconciliation. "This could be an effective force in bringing the brothers back together and finding a way forward with Meghan [Markle] and the children," he said.

Beatrice and Zara are not working royals. However, they have still attended important events on the family’s behalf, such as the Royal Ascot and Wimbledon. They have also stepped up amid Kate Middleton and King Charles’ struggles with cancer.

"Beatrice has caught the eye of William as she tried to fill in for Kate during her convalescence time this year," he explained. "She has the exuberance of life, like her mother Sarah Ferguson."

‘Beatrice is very close with both William and Harry’

Meanwhile, former royal butler Grant Harrold recently said that Beatrice could help bring the brothers together. “Beatrice is very close with both William and Harry,” Harrold said. “Their relationship is fun and natural. It’s never changed. They always have a lot of jokes together and can have a laugh.”

“They’re friends and that is what’s nice about it. They’re cousins, but they’re close and have each other’s backs. They do spend a lot of time together,” he added.

Harrold said he believes Beatrice might be able to “initiate peace in the family.” “I have no doubt she would have spoken to the two brothers at some point to try to improve the situation,” he added.