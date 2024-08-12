Prince Harry pushed by William’s friend to apologise for cocaine use, before touring drug-crisis stricken Colombia

Prince Harry is under increasing scrutiny as he prepares to visit Colombia, a country deeply impacted by the drug trade. A close friend of Prince William has reportedly urged the Duke of Sussex to publicly apologise for his past cocaine use before embarking on the high-profile tour with his wife Meghan Markle. With Colombia battling a severe drug crisis, there are concerns that Harry's admission of drug use could divert attention from the critical challenges the country is facing. Prince Harry 'rubbing salt in the wounds' of Royal Family. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Prince William’s friend asks Harry to apologise for drug use

“Harry admitted to doing coke in his book (Spare),” the unnamed friend identified as Prince of Wales’s friend to the Daily Beast. “His trip to Colombia should include an admission that the country has been destroyed by narco-terrorists servicing wealthy drug users in the west,” he added as the Sussexes prepare for another Royal style tour on Thursday after their Nigeria visit.

Also read: Elon Musk’s support for Trump drives Tesla customers away; EV sales dropped below 50%

"And he should stand up and apologise for his own participation in that disgusting trade. That would be a helpful intervention," the individual said, referencing the Duke’s admission of using cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms in his best-selling book, released in 2023.

When Harry acknowledged using drugs

“Of course I had been taking cocaine at that time,” the youngest son of King Charles admitted in his bombshell autobiography. “At someone’s house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then I had consumed some more,” he wrote. The estranged royals cited how these things acted as a coping mechanism for the trauma of his mother's death. He confessed that while drugs didn't bring him happiness, they helped him feel different, which was his aim at the time.

Also read: Prince Harry’s plan to deal with ‘furious’ King Charles backfires as monarch refuses to talk and wants him to…

This past admission also sparked a legal challenge to his US visa. The Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit seeking to determine if Prince Harry disclosed his past drug use accurately on his application. This could potentially impact his ability to remain in the United States.

Harry and Meghan’s Columbia tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to visit Colombia, a nation notorious for its high murder rate fueled by drug-related crime. The country has been a central battleground in the global war on drugs since the 1960s, infamous for producing cocaine that is distributed by criminal networks across the region.

Even though the country is known for its dangerous image, the Sussexes are heading there to highlight their commitment to online safety. The couple is going to take part in a November event focused on stopping violence against kids. The Colombian government is giving them a big thumbs up for their role in leading the charge globally on this issue.

“In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress,” Vice President of Colombia Francia Márquez announced in a statement earlier this month. “In addition to these meaningful interactions, the Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia,” they added.