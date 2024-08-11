Prince Harry’s plan to deal with ‘furious’ King Charles backfires as monarch refuses to talk and wants him to…

Prince Harry was reportedly under the impression that his plan to reconcile with King Charles would lead to a path of forgiveness and healing, believing that reaching out would prompt his father to make amends. However, as per Royal expert Tom Quinn, his strategy has not unfolded as hoped. Instead of fostering reconciliation, King Charles has remained unresponsive, refusing to take Harry's calls and seemingly deepening the rift between them. Report reveals rift between Prince Harry-Meghan Markle and King Charles over security and funding(AP)

King Charles snubs Prince Harry’s reconciliation efforts

Since stepping away from their royal roles in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have openly criticised the British royal family through interviews, books and documentaries.

These public attacks have severely strained their relationship with the family, particularly with the monarch, who is reportedly so upset that he has stopped communicating with his son. Despite Harry's attempts to reconcile, the situation has worsened, leaving little hope for repairing their damaged bond.

"Despite all his criticisms Harry always assumed he would be forgiven by his father. He thought Charles would make amends for the hurt that- in Harry’s view – justified the criticisms,” Quinn told the Mirror.

King Charles ‘expects apology’ from Prince Harry

The ‘horrified’ Charles, who fears Harry’s wife Meghan might write another explosive book with his son’s contribution, expects Harry to apologise for all the damages caused. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan believe it’s the Royal Family that should make the first move and apologise to them for alleged unfair treatment. The Duke had previously revealed he had to omit a lot of content from his memoir and hinted he had enough material for two more books after releasing Spare in 2023.

"Despite Harry’s attacks on the royal family his father has avoided responding by attacking his son publicly, but privately, King Charles is furious,” Quinn added. “So much so that he is now refusing to take calls from his son.”

Earlier this year, when Harry flew back to London to visit his cancer-stricken father, he was hopeful for a reconciliation. In an interview with Good Morning America, he said, "I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together." However, despite being in London in May to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, he was not given the opportunity to meet his father.