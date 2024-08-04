Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ripped over decision to visit Colombia: ‘They tried to manipulate the King’

Royal author Angela Levin has ripped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their decision to visit Colombia. Harry recently said that he would not want to bring his wife Meghan and their children to the UK without state-funded personal security because he is afraid there could be a “knife or acid attack.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ripped over decision to visit Colombia (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

Levin said she wonders how Harry can square this logic with a tour to Colombia, where at present the UK Foreign Office “advises against all but essential travel to parts” of the South American country. “It is dangerous there [Colombia] at the moment,” Levin said on GB News.

‘It is really ridiculous’

Levin added, “There is a lot of people being taken away and money being demanded for them to be returned. It is really ridiculous and it conforms to my long term suggestion that they tried to manipulate the King. To have three court cases on the Home Office and saying security is why he won’t bring his wife and children when really it’s a nonsense. He would be well looked after with good protection, but not the very top of the tree which is just for Camilla, Charles, William and Catherine.”

Meghan and Harry are expected to visit Colombia later this year. They have been invited by the country’s vice president, Francia Marquez.

A lawyer and human rights and environmental activist, Marquez reportedly said in a statement, “During their trip, the duke and duchess will join me in visiting Bogota, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali.”

“In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress,” Marquez added. “In addition to these meaningful interactions, the duke and duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia.”

Harry and Meghan’s Colombia trip will be their second official tour this year. Earlier this year, they went on a Nigeria tour.