Prince Harry was "terrified that Meghan would leave him" after he posted a "very angry" letter to the press, a royal commentator has said. Recently, the website of the royal family deleted a “strong, angry, honest” statement that Harry posted back in 2016 defending Meghan Markle and confirming his romance with her. Prince Harry was ‘terrified that Meghan would leave him’ after he posted an ‘angry’ letter to the press (REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye)(REUTERS)

The Duke of Sussex’s message was live for as many as seven years, until the link became inactive at the end of last year.

‘He's just written a letter and he's terrified that Meghan's going to leave him'

Royal commentator Angela Levin said on GB News, speaking to Nana Akua, "On the royal website, they removed the information that in 2016 Harry sent this very, very angry letter to the press. It was to say that they were being racist towards Meghan and disturbing her. Now that was when they met.”

"It was interesting in 2016, I went to see him and I was told by one of his aides, 'be very, very careful because he's just written a letter and he's terrified that Meghan's going to leave him',” she said. "'So actually go very carefully, otherwise he'll throw you out'. It's quite an odd way of thinking. You're going to interview the Prince and then you're going to have to be really careful. But I managed to write.”

Levin added, "That's what the issue was, he was terrified that Meghan was going to leave him. It was love at first sight from his point of view. Now that the letter is gone he's very cross because he felt it should be against the press. However it doesn't work like that because they've moved forward and they don't want to have this distancing themselves from Harry and Meghan."

Meghan and Harry tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Meghan was officially granted her royal title – Duchess of Sussex – on this day.