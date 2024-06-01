Here's what Prince William plans for his brother, Prince Harry, as he prepares to take the throne

Prince Harry’s role in the monarchy claims to be reduced, but this can turn out to be a great source of issue for Harry and his estranged brother, Prince William. Prince William’s vision for Prince Harry’s future role in the royal family(Reuters)

William, who is in the line to the succession, would thus be letting his brother, the Duke of Sussex, who may be expecting a better relationship with royals, as the former reveals Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell.

As Burrell opined, Prince Harry will be utterly cut off from the Royal Family by the time William is king since the Duke effectively sabotaged any possibility of a rapprochement after the publication of his tell-all book.

Burrell told the New York Post, “I think [Harry] might be holding out hope for when William becomes king.”

“Harry believed there would be a new chapter and a new leaf with a place for him but he would be so estranged by then that he would be barely recognisable to the public.”

The former butler said that the royals did not want Harry “back on a full-time role” after he quit his royal duties in 2020.

Regarding how the royals are handling the situation at the moment, Burrell said that they are “just letting him get on with it now,” but Harry is “taking another step closer all the time to isolation.”

Charles and William came ‘ready for a fight’ with Harry

Recently, another revelation surfaced that, King Charles III and Prince William almost came “ready for a fight” during a private meeting with the Duke of Sussex, according to Harry's last year memoir, Spare.

In Spare Harry describes how he plans to meet Charles and William at the Frogmore Cottage following the burial of their grandfather Prince Philip.

He was left standing and was waiting for the arrival of Charles and Prince William, who both did not look cheerful at all. While he was trying to keep his “emotions in check” and explain his side, but the monarch and William “didn’t want to hear anything” anything from his side.

Prince Harry wrote, “I'd vowed not to let this encounter devolve into another argument. But I quickly discovered that it wasn’t up to me.”

“Pa and Willy had their parts to play, and they'd come ready for a fight. Every time I ventured a new explanation, started a new line of thought, one or both of them would cut me off.”