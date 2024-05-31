King Charles III and Prince William came ‘ready for a fight’ with Prince Harry: Memoir

King Charles III and Prince William almost came “ready for a fight” during a private meeting with Prince Harry. Prince Harry recalls a tense meeting with King Charles III and Prince William in his memoir 'Spare'. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool, File)(AP)

The Duke of Sussex's relationship with his father and brother has been strained since Prince Harry made several bombshell claims about the Royal Family in his memoir, ‘Spare’.

However, Prince Harry has tried to mend the rift with his family over the years.

In Spare, Harry recounts how he arranged to meet Charles and William at Frogmore Cottage after their grandfather, Prince Philip, 's funeral.

He was left waiting until Charles and Prince William finally arrived, and he noted that they did not look happy. Harry wrote that he tried to keep his “emotions in check” and explain his side. But the discussion quickly took a negative turn.

“I'd vowed not to let this encounter devolve into another argument. But I quickly discovered that it wasn’t up to me,” Harry wrote.

“Pa and Willy had their parts to play, and they'd come ready for a fight. Every time I ventured a new explanation, started a new line of thought, one or both of them would cut me off.”

William ‘didn’t want to hear anything’ from Harry

Prince Harry highlighted that William “didn’t want to hear anything” from his side.

Harry claimed that his brother interrupted him multiple times. This led to a heated argument between the two brothers. The situation escalated until Charles intervened with a heartfelt plea.

The Duke of Sussex recalled, “It got so heated that Pa raised his hands. Enough! He stood between us, looking up at our flushed faces: Please, boys—don’t make my final years a misery.”

Prince Harry and William have not seen each other in years. The last time Harry met with his father was in February, when the monarch was diagnosed with cancer.

During his UK visit earlier this month, Prince Harry wasn't able to meet his father due to Charles' “full programme.”

A spokesperson for Harry said in a statement, “It, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme. The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”