Prince Harry is no longer a ‘Prince’, evidence claims

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step down from their royal duties, their move to California, and their separation from the Royal family are some of the most significant events in recent British history. Due to the uniqueness of the situation, the details of their new roles are rather unclear. Britain's Prince Harry leaves after attending an Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. A London judge said Tuesday, May 21, 2024, (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made a trip to Nigeria, similar to a Royal Tour in every sense butwith a different name. This reportedly made King Charles and Prince William quite furious.

The level at which Harry has emerged from being a Royal is still unclear, but a clue on his son’s birth certificate shows that he could have even given up the prince title, per We Got This Covered.

Prince Archie’s birth certificate reveals this

Royal detectives noticed that the Sussexes' eldest son, Prince Archie's birth certificate listed Prince Harry’s full name as “His Royal Highness Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex.” Why the “Prince” is missing?

When compared to the birth certificates of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, where The Prince of Wales is listed as “His Royal Highness Prince William Arthur Philip Louis Duke of Cambridge,” Prince Archie's one seems very odd.

Similarly, on Prince William and Harry’s birth certificates, King Charles III—then a Prince—is recorded as “His Royal Highness Prince Charles Philip Arthur George Prince of Wales.”

Since Harry has a longer title than any of the other royals, it might seem that the absence of the word ‘Prince’ is merely an oversight. However, as for Harry, who knows his full and proper title by heart, he will not forget such an important part of it intentionally. This is important since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to exit the Royal family only a few months after their son was born and withdrew from their positions as senior members of the Royal family in January 2020.

Notably, Meghan used her birth name on Archie’s birth certificate, with her title listed as “Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex,” and role was recorded as the “Princess of the United Kingdom.”

Princess Lilibet’s birth certificate, born in June 2021 in Santa Barbara listed Harry's “The Duke of Sussex” as his first name and “HRH” as his surname. The duke can no longer use “His Royal Highness” after stepping down from his Royal duties.

This discrepancy poses certain questions about the attitudes of Prince Harry towards his royal status. This implies that he could have possibly not wanted to be referred to as a prince even though he bestowed princely titles onto his children.

The absence of the title ‘Prince’ for Archie on his birth certificate is a conscious decision and not a mistake as seen with his father and William. On the other hand, it could also point towards a lack of attention to detail which does not seem very probable given the significance of these documents.