Harry and Meghan Markle in trouble? Netflix ‘losing interest' in Sussexes amid content strategy overhaul

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the spotlight since they stepped down from royal duties and relocated to the United States after the birth of their first child, Archie. The duo made headlines when they signed a five-year deal with Netflix in collaboration with their Archewell production firm. According to Royal insider Richard Fitzwilliams, the appetite for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stories has waned after the ending of the contentious series.(AFP)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship with Royal family members deteriorated after they made explosive revelations about them in Netflix's long-running drama series The Crown.

However, a new report claims that the stream giant is “losing interest” in Harry and Meghan, amidst mounting speculation that the Sussexes' $100 million content partnership may be terminated.

According to Royal insider Richard Fitzwilliams, the appetite for the royal couple's stories has waned after the ending of the contentious series, which smashed streaming records and swept the annual Emmy awards, Daily Mail reported.

The Sussexes' arrangement will expire next year, and Netflix will no longer produce The Crown, as they earlier did, the experts said, adding that stream giant may consequently be “less interested” in Harry and Meghan.

Know about Harry and Meghan's upcoming shows

Netflix has partnered with the erstwhile working royals for two new Meghan and Harry's shows in production, despite their diminishing popularity in the United States and the awkward breakdown of their Spotify podcasting agreement.

While the first show is a cookery show hosted by Meghan, Harry is said to be leading in a series about top polo.

“Meghan’s programme for Netflix on cookery and entertaining and her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard and Harry’s series for Netflix on polo, show some much-needed activity (but) they clearly need more A-list endorsements,” he added.

Meghan is looking for trademarks to sell cosmetics, linens, yoga equipment, and gardening supplies under American Riviera Orchard.

The trademark application cites “Non-medicated skin care preparations; Bath and shower gels and salts not for medical purposes; Non-medicated hair preparations; Bath soap; Bar soap; Non-medicated hand soaps: Body creams: Bath oil: Body lotions; Cosmetics; Body oil; Scented oils; Air fragrance reed diffusers; Fragrances; Room fragrances; Incense.”

Netflix hires Dan Lin, here's why

Netflix recently hired Dan Lin to lead the streaming service's film production division in waked of viewers' criticism for several high-budget yet badly reviewed original films.

Lin has been brought to the firm in a bid to develop "fewer, bigger, better" films for Netflix but at lower pricing.