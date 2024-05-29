Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph shares his definition of success, prioritises relationships over work

Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph shared his definition of success in a post on X. Randolph, who co-founded six other companies in addition to Netflix, expressed that success to him is maintaining the right balance between personal and professional life. Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph shared his definition of success in a post on X. (X/@mbrandolph)

“I’ve worked hard, for my entire career, to keep my life balanced with my job. In my book, I write about my Tuesday date nights with my wife. For over thirty years, I had a hard cut-off on Tuesdays. Rain or shine, I left at exactly 5 pm and spent the evening with my best friend. We would go to a movie, have dinner, or just go window-shopping downtown together,” wrote Randolph on X.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He mentioned that for the past 30 years, he has always avoided scheduling meetings after 5 pm on Tuesdays because he takes his wife out on a date on Tuesday evenings. “If you had something to say to me on Tuesday afternoon at 4:55, you had better say it on the way to the parking lot. If there was a crisis, we are going to wrap it up by 5:00.”

These date nights, Randolph said, “kept him sane” over the years and “put his work into perspective”.

Concluding his definition of success, he said, “I resolved a long time ago to not be one of those entrepreneurs on their 7th startup and their 7th wife. In fact, the thing I'm most proud of in my life is not the companies I started, it’s the fact that I was able to start them while staying married to the same woman; having my kids grow up knowing me and (best as I can tell) liking me, and being able to spend time pursuing the other passions in my life.”

Take a look at the entire post here:

Randolph’s definition of success resonated with many, who flocked to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

An individual said, “Not losing value for family while building is the biggest test of a successful founder. Glad you aced it, Marc!”

“I love this definition of success and it aligns closely with my own. I’ve said sarcastically many times that my goal has been to be ‘successful and happy’ and these components of a personal partnership and family and time for them and myself is key to that happiness for me,” said another.

A third commented, “This is the only definition of success - hands down.”