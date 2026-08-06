Man surprises pilot girlfriend with BMW 340i at airport, her reaction leaves internet smiling
A man surprised his pilot girlfriend with her favourite car waiting at the airport after her flight.
A pilot surprised his fellow pilot girlfriend with a special airport pickup. The video shows her reaction when she finds out that he has arrived in a BMW 340i, a car she loves.
The video was shared by Instagram user Tapesh Kumar, who is also a pilot. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Prachi had no idea I was gonna come pick her up from the airport in a BMW 340i! She absolutely loves this car because it is very similar to what her brother owned, a blue BMW 330i! I think she liked the surprise. What do you think?”
Pilot surprises girlfriend at airport
In the video, Tapesh can be seen driving the BMW to the airport to surprise Prachi. He says, “Picking up this cutie pie in a BMW 340i. Prachi land kar rahi thi and mene socha mein kyun na usse iss gaadi mein pick karke aaun, but I was running a little late, isliye gaadi ko daala sport mode mein aur chal padha. Wait for her reaction because she has no idea mein yeh gaadi leke aane waala hun.”
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He adds, “Gift lene ka time nahi toh yeh flower uthaya roadside se aur pahunch gaya airport.”
When Prachi arrives, she appears surprised to see the car waiting for her. She checks out the vehicle from different angles before sitting inside. She is then seen saying, “Best car ever,” and drives away excitedly.
Check out the full video below:
Internet reacts
The video has received several reactions from social media users, with many praising the thought behind the surprise. One user wrote, “My favourite couple.”
Another commented, “Hehehe, you both cuties.”
“The value of a gift depends upon the emotions behind it. And then the roadside flower is also incomparable,” a third user said.
“Aww, how sweet,” another comment read.
One user wrote, “Bless you bhai & behen. Fly high and keep on dreaming BIG.”
“Her expression says it all,” another person commented.
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A user also wrote, “God bless you more and more. Favourite couple.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishali Kapila
Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Born and brought up in Chandigarh and now based in Delhi, Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling, search-driven journalism and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans a wide range of topics, including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding the context that helps readers make sense of a story. Vaishali holds a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism with a specialisation in New Media from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not working, Vaishali enjoys exploring new places, trying local food and documenting her experiences through a food Instagram page she runs with her husband. She also enjoys watching documentaries, learning about space and science, and exploring stories about different cultures and people.Read More