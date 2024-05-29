Meghan Markle ‘very low’ after criticism of her new brand, has been ‘crying a lot’: royal expert

A royal biographer has revealed that Meghan Markle has been feeling “very low” after facing criticism over her new business venture. Angela Levin made the revelation during a conversation on GB News, where she discussed the Duchess of Sussex’s new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard. Meghan Markle ‘very low’ after criticism over her new brand, has been ‘crying a lot,' a royal biographer said (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

Levin said that Meghan is “thin-skinned” and finds it difficult to deal with criticism of her venture. The Duchess announced her new business venture in March. “She’s been crying a lot,” Levin said.

"She’s absolutely, very low. She’s very thin-skinned. Anybody who criticises her, she goes mad,” Levin added. “She can’t stand it. She can’t cope with it.”

Levin said that Meghan is still eyeing up a potential career in politics, adding that her so-called “thin skin” does not bode well with that. “I don’t think she’ll ever make it as a politician,” Levin said.

“I heard she was crying the other day because of criticism of American Riviera Orchard. If you want to be a politician, you need to have very thick skin,” she added.

‘Meghan was in tears’

Royal author Tom Quinn, too, previously told The Mirror that Meghan was “in tears” over the criticism of her new brand. “The one fly in the ointment is Meghan’s new internet brand, America Riviera Orchard. Meghan was in tears when the brand launched and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special,” Quinn said.

“She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticized. Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her – she cannot understand why people don’t admire her work,” Quinn added

Meghan gifted 50 jars of strawberry jam to influencers across the United States to soft launch her brand. While she had previously deactivated her Instagram account, she returned to the social media platform during the initial announcement.

Meghan’s brand pays a tribute to her home in Santa Barbara, California. The name is a reference to how the sunny coastal region is called the American Riviera.