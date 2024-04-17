Meghan Markle reveals first product of her brand American Riviera Orchard

The first product of Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, has been revealed. The Duchess of Sussex first teased her new brand on March 14 with a dedicated website and an Instagram page. After almost a month of suspense, Meghan's first product is revealed to be a strawberry jam. As revealed by a bunch of her close aides on their respective Instagram stories, the Duchess sent out a batch of 50 jars. The first product of Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, has now been revealed(American Riviera Orchard )

It appears that the Duchess of Sussex included a personal touch to the products by numbering each jar in her handwriting. Designer Tracy Robbins shared a picture of the jar of jam she received in a basket filled with lemons on her Instagram story.

“Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure i’m sharing with anyone,” she wrote as a message on the photo, adding, “Thank you M!” Robbins, whose jar was numbered “17 of 50,” also tagged the official Instagram handle of American Riviera Orchard.

Delfina Blaquier, an Argentine socialite and influencer who attended the wedding of Meghan and Prince Harry in 2018, was also among the 50 people who received the jam jar. She shared a photo of the gift from Meghan and wrote, “Strawberry jam makes me happy.” Blaquier also tagged the official Instagram handle of the lifestyle brand along with the message, “And I love (a heart emoji) your jam.”

While Meghan hasn't fully revealed the entire offerings of her lifestyle brand, a trademark application filed last month hints at the potential future products. The application includes several edible products like jams, marmalades, spreads, butter, sauces, tea and coffee. The application also includes a list of other items like bath and shower gels, fragrance sachets, body lotions, cosmetics, pet shampoo, stationery, books, tableware, linens, and yoga mats, per Today.