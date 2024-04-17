 Meghan Markle reveals first product of her brand American Riviera Orchard - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Meghan Markle reveals first product of her brand American Riviera Orchard

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 17, 2024 09:49 PM IST

While Meghan hasn't fully revealed the entire offerings of her lifestyle brand, a trademark application filed last month hints at the potential future products

The first product of Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, has been revealed. The Duchess of Sussex first teased her new brand on March 14 with a dedicated website and an Instagram page. After almost a month of suspense, Meghan's first product is revealed to be a strawberry jam. As revealed by a bunch of her close aides on their respective Instagram stories, the Duchess sent out a batch of 50 jars.

The first product of Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, has now been revealed(American Riviera Orchard )
The first product of Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, has now been revealed(American Riviera Orchard )

Meghan Markle's first product from her lifestyle brand is now revealed

It appears that the Duchess of Sussex included a personal touch to the products by numbering each jar in her handwriting. Designer Tracy Robbins shared a picture of the jar of jam she received in a basket filled with lemons on her Instagram story.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Tracy Robbins/ Instagram
Tracy Robbins/ Instagram

“Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure i’m sharing with anyone,” she wrote as a message on the photo, adding, “Thank you M!” Robbins, whose jar was numbered “17 of 50,” also tagged the official Instagram handle of American Riviera Orchard.

Delfina Blaquier, an Argentine socialite and influencer who attended the wedding of Meghan and Prince Harry in 2018, was also among the 50 people who received the jam jar. She shared a photo of the gift from Meghan and wrote, “Strawberry jam makes me happy.” Blaquier also tagged the official Instagram handle of the lifestyle brand along with the message, “And I love (a heart emoji) your jam.”

While Meghan hasn't fully revealed the entire offerings of her lifestyle brand, a trademark application filed last month hints at the potential future products. The application includes several edible products like jams, marmalades, spreads, butter, sauces, tea and coffee. The application also includes a list of other items like bath and shower gels, fragrance sachets, body lotions, cosmetics, pet shampoo, stationery, books, tableware, linens, and yoga mats, per Today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Meghan Markle reveals first product of her brand American Riviera Orchard
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On