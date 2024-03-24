Meghan Markle ‘bad for Harry and country’, Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary slams Duchess of Sussex

Kate Middleton's outspoken uncle, Gary Goldsmith, has added fuel to the fire by launching a blistering public attack on Meghan Markle. In an explosive interview, Goldsmith not only gave Meghan a snappy nickname but also called into question how long Meghan's marriage to Prince Harry would last. This came before Kate Middleton publicly announced her battle with cancer in a minute-long video message released by the palace on the official social media handle of Prince and Princess of Wales. Kate Middleton's uncle criticizes Meghan Markle, calls her 'Laughing Girl' and blames her for royal family split(Big Brother UK screenshot/YouTube, Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP), Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Prince Harry, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Kate, Princess of Wales follow the bearer party carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.(AP))

Kate Middleton’s uncle calls Meghan Markle ‘laughing girl’

Labelling her as 'Laughing Girl,' the Celebrity Big Brother alumn slammed the Duchess of Sussex in his recent interview with the Times. "Let’s face it, Laughing Girl isn’t going to be around forever, is she?" he said in the interview. "I think she’s fickle. And I think she’s so bad for Harry and for our country," he continued, attacking the estranged royal family.

Why is Gary Goldsmith against Meghan Markle?

Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 after getting married in 2018. The duo left the UK and moved to California, US to start a new life. Tensions escalated as Meghan and Harry spoke out on certain issues, creating distance. However, a recent string of health concerns within the royal family, including King Charles' illness and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, briefly sparked hope for a reconciliation. Despite these difficulties, sources say the split is far from over, indicating that the road to reconciliation is still not clear.

When Goldsmith spoke to the Times, he said he did not like Markle’s approach to the royal family after the split. He also disliked the fact that she accused the royals of making racist remarks about her son Archie’s skin color ahead of his birth in 2019. Markle did not name the royals in her statement, but royal author Omid Scoobie(known for his controversial book Endgame) named them as “Kate Middleton and King Charles.

“That’s why it makes me so angry about what Meghan said about Kate,” Gary Goldsmith continued. “. “Me and Carole [Middleton] grew up in a community as diverse as a Woolies pick’n’mix counter. All the cultures you can think of. The idea that Laughing Girl says Kate is racist makes me furious. Kate knows her family’s roots and is proud of them. I’m sorry, but Laughing Girl is not good people.” He added.

Gary’s attack didn’t stop there as he went on to blame Meghan for running the ‘happy little trio’ of Prince William, Harry and Kate. Middleton's uncle didn't mince words when it came to his opinion of the couple’s move to the US and remarked, “He and that woman are chasing the American corporate dollar and that is so, so ugly.” By the end of the interview, Goldsmith hoped that Harry will eventually make amends to his family with a simple apology.

