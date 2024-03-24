Shannen Doherty blasts conspiracy theorists after Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis: ‘Plain, morbid curiosity’

Shannen Doherty has blasted conspiracy theorists for floating wild rumours before Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis. “Being a public figure does not mean the public owns that person,” Doherty, who battles cancer herself, wrote in an Instagram statement. We ALL have the right to go through illness or life privately.” Shannen Doherty has blasted conspiracy theorists after Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis (theshando/Instagram, AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool, File)

Doherty, who has stage 4 breast cancer, also underwent a surgery to remove a brain tumour in 2023. “The onslaught of conspiracy theories, ownership, and plain, morbid curiosity forced this person to explain herself before she had come to terms with it and explained to her children,” she continued. “I pray this is a learning moment for us all to respect, privacy or others, regardless of being in the public eye.”

“And to Princess Kate,” the 52-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 added. “I admire your strength through the endless onslaught you’ve been under while going thru (sic) cancer.”

Doherty captioned the post, “So releasing fake photos and dodgy videos did nothing to fan the flames. She is a very public figure. How about releasing a very simple truthful statement that the princess is still recovering and blah blah blah. Nope they just lied like they always do.”

Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis

On Friday, March 22, days after staying away from the public eye, the Princess of Wales announced that she has been diagnosed with cancer and has started preventive chemotherapy treatments. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful,” she said in her video announcement.

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she added.

Kate also thanked her fans and followers for their support, saying, “As I have said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal, in my mind, body and spirits.”