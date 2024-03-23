2024 Celebrity Big Brother winner crowned; Kate Middleton's uncle bows out of finale

2024 Celebrity Big Brother UK crowned its winner on ITV on March 22. The final revelation rolled out after weeks of chaos. Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best announced David Potts as the series victor. The dramatic concoction of feuds and evictions led to the ultimate tense final reveal with David running close to Nikita Kuzmin. After taking the win, David (AKA ‘Slay-vid’) exclaimed, “I just felt like we made our own fun.” Ibiza Weekender star David Potts was crowned the 2024 Celebrity Big Brother UK winner on March 22, 2024.(Instagram)

Strictly Come Dancing's Nikita Kuzmin was labelled the runner-up, following up after the victorious Ibiza Weekender.

As for the eviction order during the finale, Fern Britton walked out the door, followed by Louis Walsh and Colson Smith.

2024 Celebrity Big Brother Finale

X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne also made her starry comeback to the Celebrity Big Brother finale after starring as a house guest during the first week. She made her virtual cameo through a video clipping, congratulating everyone who'd made it through the last stage of the competition. Osbourne even pointedly quipped at her X Factor co-star Louis Walsh: “You've been a very naughty boy. We're going to have words with you.”

Loyal viewers even accused the show of being “fixed” so that the X Factor judge could stay put until the final episode. Despite being nominated for eviction, he was granted immunity in a startling plot twist.

Celebrity Big Brother Winner and Runner-Ups

Winner: David Potts

Runner-Up: Nikita Kuzmin

Third Place: Colson Smith

Fourth Place: Louis Walsh

Fifth Place: Fern Britton

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith bowed out of the Celebrity Big Brother final

On the same day as the CBB finale, Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in a rare video. Subsequently, her uncle, Gary Goldsmith, withdrew from the finale.

“Following today's news, I will not be attending tonight's Celebrity Big Brother final,” Goldsmith wrote on X.

Middleton's uncle debuted on the reality TV show's 23rd season earlier this month. However, his stay was short-lived, as he was the first person to be evicted within five days of his house entry.

UK's ITV shared a response to his statement: “We fully support his decision and wish him and his family well at this difficult time.”