Sharon Osbourne brutally mocks James Corden, Adele and Ellen DeGeneres on Celebrity Big Brother

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 08, 2024 03:52 PM IST

On Thursday's episode of the British TV show, Sharon called out big names in a scathing conversation with Kate Middleton's uncle, Gary Goldsmith and Louis Walsh

Sharon Osbourne has joined the 23rd season of Celebrity Big Brother as the first-ever “celebrity lodger.” Though the former X-Factor judge's stay isn't for long, she has already name-called several celebrities, including pop singer Adele. In the latest episode of the famed reality show, the 71-year-old brutally mocked fellow talk show hosts including James Corden and Ellen DeGeneres.

Sharon Osbourne brutally mocks Adele, Ellen DeGeneres, James Corden, and Anna Wintour on Celebrity Big Brother

Sharon Osbourne calls Adele ‘fake’, Anna Wintour ‘C-word’

On Thursday's episode of the British TV series, Sharon called out big names in a scathing conversation with Kate Middleton's uncle, Gary Goldsmith and Louis Walsh. The longtime pals agreed on their dislikes for certain public figures like Anna Wintour, whom Sharon called the “C-word.”

“When my friends talk about people they know or people they’ve met, they always take the mick and say, ‘Well, if you drop the names, I’ll pick them up for you,'” Gary said. To this, Sharon replied, “I’ll tell you who does that, James Corden. He does that all the time.”

Reasoning why she called out the English comedian, Sharon said, “I go to him, ‘I really like your shoes,’ and he goes, ‘Yeah, Stella McCartney.’ I’m like, I didn’t ask you who made them. I just said I like your shoes. He played the L.A. game really well.”

Agreeing with her, Sharon's former X-factor co-judge and longtime friend Louis said, “Kissing all the right people. Anna Wintour, mwah, mwah.” “Oh, she loves him, loves him. But who loves Anna Wintour? I think she’s the C-word,” Sharon said.

Louis agreed, saying, “Yeah, she is.” He then asked about her opinion of Ellen Show host, “And Ellen DeGeneres?” Upon hearing her name, Sharon mimicked nauseating. The Osbournes star didn't stop there; she then took a dig at the Someone Like You hitmaker.

Sharon claimed that Adele tends to exaggerate her English accent, calling her “fake.” She even mockingly mimicked the Hello singer and said, “Oh, love, oh, I’m Adele; I’m so English.” However, the Princess of Wales' uncle chimed in to defend the 35-year-old singer, saying he “loved her candour.”

But, the AGT star was left unimpressed as she said, “It’s like, cut the crap – you don’t talk like that anymore. Just sing, just be true to who you are. But she does all this old English, you know?”

