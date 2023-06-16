‘I don’t trust this person’: Rosie O’Donnell says she was deeply affected when Ellen DeGeneres denied they were friends

Rosie O’Donnell has said she does not trust Ellen DeGeneres after the popular TV host denied that they have been friends. In a conversation with Hollywood Reporter, Rosie opened up about their relationship. This comes years after the two of them had a public fall-out. Rosie O’Donnell has said she does not trust Ellen DeGeneres after the popular TV host denied that they have been friends (rosie/Instagram and ellendegeneres/Instagram)

“She texted me a few weeks ago checking in, seeing how I’m doing, and I asked her how she’s surviving not being on TV,” Rosie said, referring to ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show” ending in 2022.

On being asked about their conversation, Rosie said, “She wrote, ‘I’m really sorry, and I don’t remember that.'” Ellen specifically claimed she could not recall going on ‘Larry King Live’ in 1998 and saying she did not know Rosie. “I don’t know her. We’re not friends,” Ellen had said, although she and Rosie had been friends for years.

Rosie said that since the remark, “It’s a big transition. But we’ve had our weirdness in our relationship. I don’t know if it’s jealousy, competition or the fact that she said a mean thing about me once that really hurt my feelings.” “It just felt like I don’t trust this person to be in my world,” she added.

Rosie said that it is possible that Ellen reached out to her after she saw her talking about the issue on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ in September 2022. Rosie had told host Andy Cohen at the time that Ellen’s comment really “hurt [her] feeling like a baby.”

Rosie said that Ellen’s comment affected her so deeply because the two had known each other for several years, and once shared a “good relationship.” “It would never occur to me to say ‘I don’t know her’ about somebody whose babies I held when they were born,” she said. “I have a picture of her holding [my son] Parker. I know her mother. I could identify her brother without her in the room.”

Rosie revealed that another thing that affected her was that she was never on Ellen’s television show. “… I asked to go on [DeGeneres’ show] because of something I was promoting, and she said no. And I remember going, ‘Seriously?'” she said. “After she said no that one time, whenever they would ask [me to appear] on the show, I would say no.”

