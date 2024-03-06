Kate Middleton's uncle shares insights on Royal family dynamics, says Prince Harry ‘will come back and be part of…'

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith discussed about Royal family's dynamics during the premiere of Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 23. He shared that it was "really sad" when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals. Goldsmith is among the 13 participants of Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 23.((Big Brother UK screenshot/YouTube))

Goldsmith was asked by fellow contestant Louis Walsh if he was permitted to talk about Royal family members in the Big Brother House. The brother of the Princess of Wales' mom Carole Middleton responded saying, "I can pretty much say my opinion about everything unless there's a red laser dot on my chest."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Goldsmith, who operates a recruitment company, is among the 13 celebrities who entered the house live on ITV1 when the 23rd season began on Monday night.

Also Read: Who is Gary Goldsmith? Kate Middleton’s uncle enters Celebrity Big Brother, ‘infuriates’ family

Stressing on the ties between Harry, Kate, and Prince Willian, he said they all looked very “comfortable together” and "Harry was really, really loved, massively loved."

He further stated that the addition of the fourth person to the group “puts a stick in the spokes".

“Then suddenly there’s an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes, and creates so much drama that I don’t genuinely think was there – and rewrote the history and saying how unhappy he was. And I just don’t think that’s fair.

“You can’t throw your family under the bus, write books about it, and then expect to be invited around for Christmas," he said referring to Harry's tell-all Spare.

The release of Harry's memoir Spare last year sparked a wave of unfavorable global headlines for the royal family, as the duke divulged sensitive information about his associations with his father, King Charles, and brother Prince William.

“At some point, I think he’s going to come back and be part of the gang," he continued.

Calling the UK a “very forgiving” nation, the Big Brother contestant said he believes everyone will give him a chance to reunite with the family.

Also Read: Gary Goldsmith responds to claims that he upset family with Celebrity Big Brother appearance

Goldsmith hails ‘simply perfect’ Kate Middleton

As the interaction with fellow contestants continued, Goldsmith also spoke highly of Kate and expressed admiration for the way she prioritises her family. "It's difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times, and she's got children - and I love the fact she puts her family first," he stated.

Recalling the first time he met Kate, Goldsmith described the Princess of Wales as “simply perfect”.

“The first time I met William, Catherine was cooking and William said, ‘Hi, do you want a cup of tea?’ Very normal," he said.

On Friday, Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate is recovering well from abdominal surgery she underwent in February.