Gary Goldsmith blasts Prince Harry for throwing niece Kate Middleton 'under the bus', calls out racism claims againt her

Gary Goldsmith has criticised Prince Harry over slurs on his niece Kate Middleton, as well as the royal family. Speaking with The Sun, Goldsmith said claims of racism against Kate are “bull***t.” Gary Goldsmith blasts Prince Harry for throwing niece Kate Middleton 'under the bus' (Big Brother UK screenshot/YouTube, Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)

It was reported that the Middleton family and the royals were afraid when they learned Goldsmith was going to enter this year’s rebooted Celebrity Big Brother as a contestant, which launched on ITV1.

“She’s beautiful on the outside, but more beautiful on the inside and really is a doting mum . . . so the way the monarchy is moving, it’s family-centric,” Goldsmith, 58, the younger brother of the Princess of Wales’s mother Carole Middleton said of Kate.

“That’s why I got so upset with Harry and Meghan because you don’t put a stick into that spoke and reinvent history,” he added. “I’ve got pretty miffed when they had a pop at my beautiful niece who couldn’t say anything for herself.”

He added, “I think everyone felt the same about how much did we love Harry and then throwing your family under the bus just seemed inappropriate, especially what was happening with the Queen. I just thought it was totally unnecessary.”

‘Kate is 100 per cent not racist’

Goldsmith also blasted racism claims against Kate after writer Omid Scobie wrote in his book that King Charles and Kate had asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex what colour their son Archie’s skin is likely to be.

“It’s absolute bull***t and I didn’t hide my feelings very well when I was offered the opportunity to say something, I just thought I’d say it as I saw it. I did think I caught the tone of nation,” Goldsmith said. “Kate is 100 per cent not racist, neither is Carole. My family is not racist and for Kate to be portrayed as that is just so far removed from the truth, it’s ridiculous.”

The Sun was told by sources that Carole is “infuriated” about Goldsmith entering the reality show. “Gary said he’s been read the riot act by Kate’s mum Carole and her dad Michael – they aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress,” an insider said.