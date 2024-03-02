Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to ‘put their egos to the side’ to reunite with Prince William and Kate Middleton

A royal expert has suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could mend their rift with Prince William and Princess Kate, but only if they all “put their egos to the side”. From left, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London, (AP)

Prince Harry did not arrange to meet his brother during his latest trip to the UK, during his visit to King Charles after his cancer diagnosis. The brothers have not spoken since the coronation of King Charles III in May 2023, according to reports.

Pandora Forsyth, a royal commentator, expressed her hope that the royal quartet would eventually reunite, but noted that Meghan and Kate also had to resolve their issues. She told GB News America that the royal couples should “put their egos to the side”.

“Everybody needs to put their egos to the side, and really do what’s best for the monarchy. Can I see that happening? Can I see the forgiveness happening? I just can’t see it happening,” she expressed.

She also said that the Waleses must be “extremely frustrated” by not being able to share their perspective, while Harry and Meghan made several allegations against the Royal Family in various media outlets since their departure from royal duties.

On the other front, The Duke of Sussex was criticised for “wasting Britain’s money” as security level challenged Royal expert Angela Levin, who has attacked Prince Harry over his numerous lawsuits.

The Duke of Sussex suffered a huge setback on Wednesday as he lost his legal fight for taxpayer-funded security protection in the UK. Harry’s recent media appearances indicate a change in his approach to Royal Family matters. He used to be very outspoken, but now he prefers a more cautious tone, especially regarding King Charles III’s health.

In his previous interview with Good Morning America, Harry avoided talking about his father’s cancer in detail. When asked about his dad’s health, Prince Harry said, “That stays between me and him”.

This was a contrast to his previous disclosures, where he was very open in his memoir and a Netflix docu-series with Meghan Markle. This change suggests Harry’s recognition of his past mistakes in criticising the Royals.

“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” Harry said on GMA.

“Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”