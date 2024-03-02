Prince Harry ‘deeply hurt’ by King Charles feels ‘unwanted’ after palace didn’t allow him to..

There's plenty stirring within the Royal Family. With Prince Harry contemplating a reconciliation with Prince William, King Charles battling cancer, Harry and Meghan’s potential UK return, and a commitment to Queen Elizabeth, the future of the Royals appears more uncertain than ever, as described by royal experts. The continuous bombshell revelations in books only add to the intrigue. Recent reports suggest that Prince Harry is reflecting on his behavior following previous criticisms of the Royal Family. Britain's Prince Harry leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in London, (AP)

Prince Harry 'Hurt' by King Charles

In the past, the Duke of Sussex was known for openly criticizing the Royal family. However, he now believes it's better to calm down and refrain from such actions, claim royal experts. He discussed a number of subjects in his debut memoir, Spare, including his tense relationship with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William. Going further, in their Netflix docuseries, Harry and his wife Meghan both blasted the royal family for their unfair conduct. However, according to The Mirror, who spoke to royal experts, Harry’s behavior has changed significantly since he made a short trip to the UK to see his father and returned.

During his interview with Good Morning America, the Duke of Sussex spoke calmly and expressed his openness to reconciliation. He respectfully declined to discuss the health of his father, King Charles, following palace protocol. When asked about his father's condition, the Duke of Sussex replied, “That's between me and him.”

Prince Harry is reflecting on his past actions

As per royal expert Tom Quinn, via The Mirror, "Harry's refusal to go into detail about his father's illness on Good Morning America is definitely a sign that he knows he has gone too far in the past." After his visit, it was reported that he only got to speak to his ailing father for just 30 minutes. "He was hurt that he only got to spend thirty minutes with his father on his recent visit and that officials made it clear that he was not really wanted." The expert claims. A RadarOnline article earlier claimed that within 30 minutes of Harry's arrival, the Queen gave him the order to depart. It seems that she also instructed him to "never return".

He may have been hurt by the palace and the royals' conduct, which made him think twice about what he had done in the past. “This has made him completely re-think how he behaves - he's going to try to be a new, restrained, more reticent royal but only so long as his efforts are recognised by the family.”

Earlier, while speaking to interviewer Will Reeve, Harry said, "Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together."