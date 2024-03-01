Who is HYBE America's CEO? How BTS got involved in Scooter Braun's controversial saga like Taylor Swift

In recent years, it's been fascinating to see how the music industry has evolved. We're witnessing songs from different regions crossing borders and gaining popularity worldwide. African and Korean artists are making waves from clinching Grammys to ruling Billboards. Superstars like BTS, BLACKPINK, and New Jeans are leading this charge, taking K-pop to new heights. HYBE, the company behind BTS, has become a global powerhouse, even expanding into the United States(Bighit music)

It's incredible to see how HYBE, the company behind BTS, has become a global powerhouse, even expanding into the United States. What took everyone by surprise was its collaboration with music mogul Scooter Braun known for his association with artists such as Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber. However, something looks off. Seems like not everyone is happy with the decision, especially the fans. And why?

Who is HYBE America's CEO Scooter Braun

If you follow the music and its happenings, you might have come across reports mentioning singers like Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande considering parting ways with Scooter Braun. The music mogul also has a mega feud with pop superstar Taylor Swift over the ownership of the masters of her first six albums. And that's not all, every now and then, his name keeps popping up with Justin Bieber, with whom he has a long-standing association, but now it only comes up in a negative light. Apart from them, Braun is known to have managed artists like Kanye West, J.Balvin, Ozuna, Dan+Shay, Kid Laroi and others.

When was Scooter Braun appointed as HYBE America CEO?

In 2019, Scooter sold Ithaca Holdings to Hybe, a South Korean corporation. In January 2023, Braun was appointed as the only CEO of Hybe's American business.

HYBE America's CEO Scooter Braun draws criticism

Scooter Braun has repeatedly sparked controversy, both internationally and domestically. From past conflicts with stars like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber to his current involvement with BTS, he remains a figure of heated public discourse. His recent comment on February 28 generated quite a buzz on online platforms.

#HYBEDivestFromZionism

A boycott movement has been initiated by f of the HYBE label, which manages a number of groups, including BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, ENHYPEN, and more. The campaign calls for the firing of Scooter Braun, the CEO of the label's American subsidiary. BTS supporters, or ARMYs, in particular, are leading the fight against Braun due to his alleged support of Israel amidst the ongoing conflict devastating the Gaza Strip in Palestine.

How BTS got involved in Braun’s controversial saga

Recently, Braun had called for the release of Israeli hostages who had been taken prisoner during the October 7 incidents. He was heard stating, “I had to come and stand with my people.” As the backlash started making noise online, the Korean K-pop label in a statement said, “It's a personal statement that is separate from company management.”

Previously, supporters had only been silently opposing the label's official merchandise since it teamed with Braun, but on February 23, a small number of BTS fans are said to have driven a truck to the company's Seoul offices in support of Braun's removal from business. “Korean and International ARMY demand HYBE divests from Zionism and Zionists in the industry,” the message read.