Air hostess shakes a leg to Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber's Stay, wows netizens

The song Stay by Kid Laroi and Justin Beiber is one of the most popular background score choices for Instagram reels. There are many who share videos of them grooving to this tune. The latest inclusion in that list is a video by a SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi. In her recent post, she is seen shaking a leg with her buddies at a training center.

“When you are at training center,” reads the caption of the video. The video opens to show a group of people standing behind one another shaking a leg to the song. Meenakshi, who is at the center of the video, is seen dancing with gusto.

There’s a chance the energy and the vibe of the video will make you want to groove too.

The video was uploaded over 10 hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 3,600 likes and counting. It has also received many wonderful reactions. “Superb,” wrote one Instagram user. “Cute smile and beautiful ma'am,” posted another. “Awesome,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

