Former India U19 World Cup hero Manjot Kalra arrested in LPL corruption probe as SLC vows zero tolerance

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption after Jaffna Kings co-owner and former India Under-19 World Cup winner Manjot Kalra was arrested over allegations of attempting to induce a player into corrupt practice during the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Manjot Kalra was the man of the match in the Under-19 World Cup 2018. (X images)

Kalra was arrested on Friday by the Police Special Investigations Unit for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports. He was subsequently produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody until July 31, according to local media reports.

Another Indian national, identified as Yuvraj Pushpa, was also arrested in connection with the investigation and remanded after being presented before the court.

Sri Lankan authorities allege that money was offered to a player in connection with the tournament. Reports said the alleged approach was brought to the attention of investigators before the start of the competition, leading to the arrests on the opening day of the 2026 LPL season.

SLC promises full cooperation Responding to the development, SLC said the investigation would not disrupt the five-team tournament and confirmed that the competition would proceed as scheduled.

“Sri Lanka Cricket, together with the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026, will extend its fullest cooperation to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports should any assistance be sought in connection with any inquiry arising from the matter,” SLC said in an official media release issued on July 17.

The board added that it would not tolerate corruption, misconduct or foul play by any stakeholder associated with the competition.

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SLC said its Anti-Corruption Unit had worked closely with the government’s SIU before the tournament to strengthen the league’s integrity framework. It has also engaged Integrity Mentors, an independent anti-corruption and sports integrity organisation, to provide specialist support and education throughout the event.

Kalra, 27, was one of the standout performers in India’s victorious 2018 Under-19 World Cup campaign. He scored an unbeaten century against Australia in the final as the Prithvi Shaw-led side lifted the title. He later moved into sports entrepreneurship and became part of the Jaffna Kings ownership group ahead of the 2026 season.

The arrest came hours before Jaffna Kings were due to face Galle Gallants in the tournament opener at the SSC Grounds in Colombo. Despite the controversy, SLC maintained that the league would continue without interruption and that all necessary measures had been taken to protect its credibility. The allegations have not yet been tested before a court.