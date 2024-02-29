Stephen Baldwin seeks prayers for Hailey and Justin Bieber: ‘There are special challenges’

Stephen Baldwin took to Instagram to ask for prayers for daughter Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber."Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” a Feb. 26 Instagram Reel from Victor Marx read. Stephen Baldwin took to Instagram to ask for prayers for daughter Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP, stephenbaldwin7/Instagram)

He captioned the post, featuring Justinplaying the guitar and singing ‘I Could Sing of Your Love Forever,' “I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get. Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus. So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you.”

Baldwin shared the post to his Instagram story, which has since expired. However, he did not say why he was seeking prayers.

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s health struggles

Back in 2022, Justin cancelled his Justice World Tour after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. He explained that it "is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."

"As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour," he posted to Instagram Stories at the time. "I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better."

"Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!" he added.

Hailey, too, has faced health challenges. In March 2022, she revealed that she suffered a blood clot to her brain. "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well," she shared on her Instagram Story at the time, "and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."