Justin Bieber ‘wants to tell different story’, Usher explains the reason behind Super Bowl decline

Super Bowl 2024 became one of the most buzzworthy events of the year. The entire game, alongside the halftime show, grabbed top headlines for multiple reasons. Apart from Taylor Swift, Usher, and the competing teams Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers, several eyes were also fixed on Justin Bieber, who arrived at the venue following rumors that he might perform but ended up just cheering from the stands. In a recent revelation, Usher has addressed Justin Bieber's decision to decline an invitation to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife US model Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)(AFP)

Usher reveals why Justin Bieber declined Super Bowl halftime show offer

Also read: Snoop Dogg mourns as younger brother Bing Worthington dies at 44: ‘U Bac with Moms’

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Prior to the Super Bowl halftime show, there were reports that Usher, who mentored Bieber during his early days, recently reached out to him, asking him to join the halftime show, which Bieber declined. Fans were upset, hoping for the pop star's comeback. However, in a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Usher revealed that Justin was not the only one he spoke to. The Hey Daddy singer said “I reached out to everybody. Justin wasn’t the only person I spoke to about doing the Super Bowl, but the moment was maybe for later.”

Further, he also explained the reason why the STAY hitmaker didn’t come on stage. “I honor and recognize the fact that my brother… I think it might have just been that he’s just wanting to tell a different story right now, and I did understand that,” Usher shared in the teaser clip released earlier.

Also read: Young Sheldon season 7 Netflix release date: How to watch for free, when do new episodes air?

Citing the possibility of future collaboration, he said, “We did have a brief conversation, and we’re gonna do something else in the future.” He continued, “No love lost or anything like that. It’s a lot of pressure for the Super Bowl, obviously, for me to put together a show."

Usher and Justin share a long history of friendship with Usher treating him like a younger brother. In concluding statement, Usher predicted that Justin will undoubtedly take the stage at the Super Bowl in the future. “[Bieber is] going to play the Super Bowl… I’ll go ahead and give you that for the future. I profess that over his life because he has a career that deserves it. It just didn’t happen, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to.”

Reason behind Justin Bieber’s stage absence

Justin Bieber, known for his hit Baby, has been avoiding the spotlight lately. After canceling his 2022 "Justice" world tour citing health concerns, he's remained largely out of public view. This follows his earlier revelation of facial paralysis caused by Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which often triggers other symptoms like ear pain, dizziness, and speech difficulties.