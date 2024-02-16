Young Sheldon season 7 Netflix release date: How to watch for free, when do new episodes air?

Gear up Cooper fans! The final season of Young Sheldon is finally here! The show has kicked off on CBS, and fans are curious about when it'll hit Netflix. This popular spin-off from The Big Bang Theory is wrapping up with Season 7, bringing Sheldon Cooper's journey to an ultimate close after 12 seasons of the original series and seven years of this amazing prequel. Wondering when and where to catch the pint-sized prodigy's next adventures? We've got the intel on airdates, streaming options, and the all-star cast returning for one last hurrah. Young Sheldon season 7 Netflix release date(CBS)

Young Sheldon Season 7 release date

Young Sheldon has returned for its highly anticipated seventh season, airing on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The final season premiered on February 15, with new episodes scheduled to air on Thursdays from 8:00 to 8:30 ET.

Despite Young Sheldon's success on CBS, many fans binge-watch it on streaming platforms. Naturally, everyone wants to know when Season 7 will hit Netflix. While no official date exists, records offer clues. Eventually, US Netflix released every season of the first Young Sheldon series. While Season 5 took 18 months, Season 6 only took 9 months. This means that Season 7 should debut anywhere from six to ten months following the TV series' end. One can expect Young Sheldon 7 to land on Netflix by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

How to watch Young Sheldon for free?

There are easy ways to watch Young Sheldon online for free if you can't wait to see the most recent season of the prequel spin-off starring the adorable 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper. The most effective plan to follow is to take advantage of Paramount+ or DirecTV Stream's free trials.

Where to watch old episodes of Young Sheldon

You can also revisit past seasons by using Max, a streaming platform owned by Warner Bros. Additionally, the series is accessible for streaming on Paramount+. While Netflix is another option to consider, it's worth noting that outside of the US, only up to season 4 is typically available for streaming.

You may also watch Young Sheldon on CBS if you have a Hulu + Live TV subscription. Subscribing to this plan gives you access to both Hulu's vast content catalog and live CBS.

Young Sheldon 7 cast

Original cast members of Young Sheldon included Iain Armitage as Young Sheldon, Jim Parsons as the narrator, Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper, Lance Barber as George Cooper Sr., Raegan Revord as Missy Cooper, and Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper.