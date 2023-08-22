News / Trending / Delhi Police draws attention to road safety using Netflix’s Guns & Gulaabs

Delhi Police draws attention to road safety using Netflix’s Guns & Gulaabs

ByArfa Javaid
Aug 22, 2023 06:01 PM IST

An individual reacted to Delhi Police’s awareness post that has a Guns & Gulaabs reference and wrote, “Lol, this is nicely played.”

Delhi Police recently took to their social media handles to share a witty post to remind people about the importance of adhering to traffic rules. The post has a Guns & Gulaabs - a Netflix series- reference.

A still from the Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs. (X/@DelhiPolice)
A still from the Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs. (X/@DelhiPolice)

Delhi Police shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Atmaram has 7 lives, you don’t. Don’t forget to gear up and ride smart! Always wear a helmet while riding.”

Also Read| Woman sits on bonnet of moving car for reel, Hoshiarpur Police nabs her

The image shared by Delhi Police features a still from the popular Netflix web series Guns & Gulaabs. It shows actor Gulshan Devaiah, who played Atmaram in the series, riding a bike without a helmet.

Take a look at the post shared by Delhi Police here:

The post was shared on August 20 on X. It has since been viewed over 1.3 lakh times. Additionally, the tweet has collected scores of likes and comments from netizens.

Here’s how X users reacted to this post:

An individual wrote, “Shouldn’t such scenes or movies be banned? What message are they giving to society?” Change this

“Excellent way to express the safety rules,” expressed another.

A third shared, “That’s creative and in line with the trend.”

“Lol, this is nicely played,” remarked a fourth.

A fifth posted, “Good one,” while a sixth exclaimed, “The best!”

Also Read| Man driving in wrong lane causes traffic jam, Bengaluru traffic police reacts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out