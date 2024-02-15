Kansas City Chiefs Parade Shootout: Was Taylor Swift present? Is the team safe? All your questions answered

Three people were in custody in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, facing questions about what led to a deadly mass shooting near the city's Super Bowl victory rally and who was behind it. At least one person was killed and 21 others wounded by gunfire on Wednesday outside the city's landmark Union Station, where thousands of fans had gathered with the Kansas City Chiefs to celebrate the team's NFL championship triumph over the San Francisco 49ers, authorities said. People flee after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. A shooting incident at a packed parade Wednesday to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory killed one person and injured 21 others, police said. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

The bloodshed, which came at the end of the rally following a parade, turned the festive occasion into a scene of panic as throngs of attendees scrambled for cover at the sound of rapid-fire gunshots.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Who died in the attack and who was hurt?

Local radio station KKFI identified the slain victim as Lisa Lopez, one of its disc jockeys and host of the show "Taste of Tejano." Fifteen other victims suffered life-threatening wounds, Fire Department Chief Ross Grundyson said at a late-afternoon news conference. Eleven of those hurt by gunfire or the ensuing pandemonium were children as young as 6, officials said.

Are the team members and staff safe?

None of the football team, their coaches or other staff attending the rally was injured, the Chiefs said.

Was Taylor Swift present?

Fans of US singer Taylor Swift, also known as Swifties, queue for a ticket in the final allocation for Swift's three shows in Melbourne on February 13, 2024. Taylor Swift is playing to 260,000 fans over three concerts in Melbourne starting February 16 as part of her Eras World Tour. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)(AFP)

No. Taylor Swift wasn’t present during the shootout. She is currently in Melbourne, Australia where she will play three shows at the MCG from Friday onwards. Then she will travel to Sydney for another four shows at Accor Stadium.

What was the motive of the shooting?



Police Chief Stacey Graves told a Wednesday evening news conference three people were detained "and under investigation" in connection with the shooting, but she said investigators had yet to determine a motive. She said police were still unsure whether the Super Bowl victory celebration was targeted for attack, or whether the violence was incidental to the event and spilled over into it.

Authorities appealed to anyone who had information about the shooting or video that might help shed light on what transpired to share it with police.

Graves said she was aware of video purporting to show fans subduing a suspect, and that investigators were reviewing the footage to determine if the individual was one of the people taken into police custody.

Who tackled the shooter?

Parade attendee Paul Contreras, told local television station KETV he was one of the fans who helped tackle the man, and saw him drop a gun when he was knocked down.

"The whole time he's fighting to get up and run away," Paul said, adding police arrived within moments. "We're fighting each other, you know. We're fighting to keep him down and he's fighting to get up."

What did the Mayor say?

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas lamented that city authorities ultimately were unable to prevent such violence despite the presence of more than 800 law enforcement officers, including federal agents, on security detail for the event.

"Parades, rallies, schools, movies - it seems like almost nothing is safe," Quinton, a Democrat, told reporters, recounting how he was among those who ran for cover at the sound of gunfire.

Where did the incident take place?

The barrage of gunshots happened near a garage west of the station, whose front entrance was the backdrop to the stage for the victory rally, according to police and local media.

Union Station, a 109-year-old Beaux Arts building that once served as a major U.S. rail hub for passenger and freight traffic, is home to a museum and visiting attractions today, and is a terminal for Amtrak passenger service.

How did people react?

"I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today," Travis Kelce posted on X late on Wednesday night. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.” The governors of Missouri and Kansas were among the dignitaries present at the event but they, too, were unhurt.

The shooting came three days after the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in overtime to win the Super Bowl, 25-22, marking their fourth National Football League championship.

With inputs from agencies