Snoop Dogg mourns as younger brother Bing Worthington dies at 44: ‘U Bac with Moms’

Snoop Dogg's beloved younger sibling, Bing Worthington, passed away at the age of 44. The rapper and entrepreneur announced his brother's passing through three Instagram posts on Friday. Initially serving as a roadie, Worthington later took the role of Snoop's tour manager. He was Snoop's maternal half-brother. Snoop Dogg mourns as younger brother Bing Worthington dies at 44(ig)

Snoop Dogg’s brother Bing Worthington dead at 44

While the cause of his passing remains undisclosed, the rapper announced the news on Friday through several heartfelt tributes shared on Instagram. The 52-year-old California rapper is enduring a challenging period in his personal life, particularly as his 24-year-old daughter, Cori Broadus, faced a "severe stroke" earlier this year and now the news of his brother’s death which has left him devastated.

Snoop Dogg pays tribute to his younger brother

Snoop, also known as Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., posted a photo on his Instagram alongside his deceased younger brother, with the caption, "@badabing33 with sad, peace and tribute emojis." Later, he mentioned his brother's passing in the caption of a video showing footage of the siblings, along with their older brother Jerry Wesley Carter and others.

Bac wit momma

Snoop posted multiple times on his Instagram. In one, he expressed, "@badabing33 always brought us joy," while in another, he referenced, "u bac with moms," honoring their late mother, Beverly Tate, who passed away at 70 in October 2021. Worthington worked alongside his older brother, on various business endeavors throughout their careers.

Bing Worthington’s work on Snoop Dogg’s projects

In a 2016 interview, Worthington disclosed to Vice that he was also a co-writer of the song Be Thankful, which was featured on Snoop's rap group The Eastsidaz's 2000 first album. He once stated in the interview that he enjoys remaining mysterious.

“When I put the [Lifestyle] album out, I was putting everything in the music together. My guy was a great rapper and I was a great rapper, but I was like 'why am I working on the music? I should be doing all the business side of this thing.' I love meeting people, talking business, that got me going. That made me feel like another person.” He said.

Snoop Dogg’s daughter suffered from a severe stroke

The American rapper is having a tough time this year. Earlier, Cori Broadus, his 24-year-old daughter, experienced a "severe strok.” "She's doing a little bit better," the 52-year-old rapper said to People in January during "The Underdoggs" premiere in Los Angeles.