Snoop Dogg goes from ‘Make America Crip Again’ to ‘only love and respect’ for Trump

Hold the phone! Snoop Dogg, the rap legend, is singing a different tune about Donald Trump. He's now all about "love and respect" for the former president, and here's why. FILE - Rapper Snoop Dogg performs during a concert at Lanxess Arena, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Cologne, Germany. Asking for privacy, hip-hop legend and longtime marijuana enthusiast Snoop Dogg says he's going to stop smoking — though he didn't specify exactly what that might mean. "After much consideration and conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke," Snoop wrote in a message shared on Instagram and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, Nov. 16. (Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP, File)(AP)

No more feud: Only love and respect for Trump

Snoop spilled the beans in a recent interview, revealing, "Donald Trump? He ain't done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me." Looks like the days of Snoop trolling Trump are over.

Trump's pardon wins Snoop over

Snoop gave a special shout-out to Trump for pardoning Michael Harris, the co-founder of Snoop's first label, Death Row. Harris was in prison for drug offenses. Snoop said, “So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”

From clown shootouts to 'Crip' anthem

Flashback to 2017 – Snoop stirred the pot with a music video for "Lavender," where he aimed a gun at a clown dressed like Trump. Trump wasn't amused and even suggested Snoop should be arrested. Fast forward to 2018, Snoop dropped "Make America Crip Again," flipping Trump's slogan.

"Make America Crip Again" explained

Snoop clarified the meaning behind the song: "Certain people feel like we should make America 'great again,' but that time they're referring to always takes me back to separation and segregation." He wants to "Make America Crip Again" to empower Black communities.

Snoop's bold White House statement

In 2018, Snoop shared a video where he's outside the White House, smoking a blunt, and boldly exclaims, "F*** the president." Now, it seems times have changed, and love and respect are in the air.

From shock to love: Snoop's journey with Trump

Snoop's relationship with Trump has taken a rollercoaster ride, from shocking videos to expressing love and respect. It's a surprising twist that has the world talking.