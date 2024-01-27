'Don't do that, Snoop': The time weed smoke almost ruined a bromance with Michael Jackson

Snoop Dogg recounted an incident that upset Michael Jackson in an interview on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. Cohen asked if Snoop had ever encountered MJ while he was alive. The singer and songwriter replied with more than just a joyful 'yes'; he also recounted a story that angered MJ. He detailed how he failed to make a positive first impression, recalling an encounter with the King of Pop during a fashion show performance for designer Christian Audigier. Snoop Dogg recalls making Michael Jackson mad after blowing weed smoke at him(Snoop Dogg IG, AP)

Snoop Dogg recalls a hazy encounter with MJ

“Me and Michael was family,” the Doggyland singer said before adding, “We never had issues. Only issue me and Mike had was, we was at … Ed Hardy—Christian Audigier, he had an event in [Las] Vegas.”

He explained the scenario backstage at a major event, where he had just rocked the crowd, and the vibe was electric. In the next room, a moonwalk legend, the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson, was prepping for his set. "But where they (organiser) messed up: they put Michael Jackson's dressing room right next to Snoop Dogg's. So Snoop Dogg was doing this," Snoop continued narrating the story.

He went on to describe that someone swore Michael Jackson was right next door, chilling in his dressing room, and that made his curiosity run thick. “No it ain’t.’ They like, ‘Yeah it is.’ I’m like, ‘Hold on.” Cracking the door open, he let out a cloud of smoke – and landed face-to-face with the King of Pop himself! “[Michael was] right there looking at me. He said, ‘Snoop, don’t do that,’” Snoop jokingly shared impersonating MJ’s voice.

The event happened in 2008 at Christian Audigier, the creator of Ed Hardy, at his birthday party in Vegas, according to TMZ. However, the incident didn’t affect their long standing friendship. MJ even said later, that his mother thought Snoop looked like someone related to their family.

Snoop Dogg and MJ’s unreleased song

The singer of Let's Get Blown spoke about a song they recorded in the past but never put out. Cohen questioned the release of the recording and its location. Snoop revealed that Michael Jackson personally contacted him to be a part of the song, and that the song was written for charitable purposes. “He called me one night, and it was crazy because the way his voice came through the phone, he was like, ‘Snoop, it’s Mike. I have this song I want you to get on.’ I’m like, ‘Man, anything you want, Mike. It ain’t no problem. Talk to me.”