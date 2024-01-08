Snoop Dogg shares Baba Jackson’s dance video. Kili Paul, Mumbai’s dancing cop Amol Kamble react

Yuvraj Singh, popularly known as Baba Jackson, has not only become a sensation in India but has also gained widespread recognition globally. His dance videos on TikTok propelled him to fame and have impressed many, including Snoop Dogg. The American rapper shared a video of Baba Jackson dancing on the streets on Instagram, which received a lot of responses. Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul and Mumbai’s dancing cop Amol Kamble also dropped comments on the video. Baba Jackson dancing on the streets. (Instagram/@snoopdogg)

“What in the moon hop is going on here?” wrote Snoop Dogg while sharing the video on Instagram. The video shows Baba Jackson doing a moonwalk and slick back on the streets. The steps are so smooth that it may leave you in awe of his performance.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on January 3, the video has gone viral with over 14.4 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even commented on the video, including Kili Paul and Amol Kamble. While Paul wrote, “Bhai [bro] come see yourself,” Kamble commented, “Unbelievable ho aap Baba [You are unbelievable, Baba].”

Here’s how other Instagram users reacted to the video:

“Legit moves here,” posted an individual.

Another added, “That was actually fire! Bro mixed the moonwalk with slick back, pretty dope.”

“This is insane,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “In today’s episode of India isn’t for beginners ft Snoop.”

“Snoop Dogg, you have to come to India to see it all and other kinds of moon hops,” shared a fifth.

A sixth commented, “I love when artists reinvent something iconic. Well done.”

What are your thoughts on this? Did the video make you get up and groove?